Frankies Bikinis picks PLM to boost product development
By Hannah Abdulla | 12 February 2021
California-based fashion brand Frankies Bikinis has invested in a new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to help streamline product development.
The company, which makes on-trend swimwear, apparel and clean beauty, has experienced rapid growth while expanding into new categories such as footwear and cosmetics, and needed a tool to streamline product development to cope with the increasing number of products, product types and channels.
Kalin Mowry, director of production and development, says: "There were thousands of email chains just trying to track the samples, incoming shipments, and raw materials. We were looking for a streamlined solution to house everything under one roof."
The firm selected Centric Software's Centric SMB solution for emerging brands. "Having all the data at our fingertips will make it easy to share documents and calendars with other departments, making the process extremely streamlined and cohesive," Mowry adds.
She adds: "Rather than opening up a spreadsheet to search various projections with different yields, I'll simply pull a consumption report."
Over the last 18 months, Mowry says the brand has brought product development in-house, adding that "before this transition, we depended on third-party contractors for help. But now I'm really focusing on building the product team in-house. Having the software and the back-end support to foster that growth is key."
Sectors: Apparel, Sourcing, Technology
Companies: Centric Software Inc
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
NEWS
Lectra teams with Microsoft to drive innovation
Technology specialist Lectra is building on its collaboration with software provider Microsoft in a move it says will help to bring more powerful solutions to fashion industry players. ...
RESEARCH
Global market review of corporatewear – forecasts to 2022
This 2018 edition of the corporatewear report focuses attention on two subjects: 1) Industrial corporatewear and 2) Factors affecting the garment and fabric decision choices made in the corporate work...
NEWS
Centric PLM adds new 3D CAD connector capabilities
Centric Software is enhancing its 3D PLM capabilities with the addition of a connector for Dassault Systèmes Solidworks 3D design platform....
NEWS
Augusta Sportswear Brands boosts speed with PLM
Performance and athletic apparel maker Augusta Sportswear Brands says it has streamlined its operations after investing in a new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution....
NEWS
Gerson & Gerson chooses software for speed and accuracy
US fashion brand Gerson & Gerson has adopted new software to improve accuracy, speed and traceability, while also reducing waste....
Most Popular
Insights
- What will it take to replace Xinjiang cotton?
- Third year China's US apparel imports slip
- US apparel prices from China drop to decade low
- Here's why companies source apparel from Myanmar
- Coup will prompt re-evaluation of Myanmar sourcing
News
- Lectra to acquire Gerber Technology for EUR300m
- Brands back textile waste project in Bangladesh
- Lululemon chair backs new acquisition vehicle
- US Q4 in brief –Under Armour, HanesBrands
- HanesBrands to exit PPE and European innerwear
Market research
- Global Sportswear Market to 2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Apparel Market in United States of America (USA) to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Global apparel markets: business update, December 2020
- Rental and Resale Trends in the Global Apparel Market
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..