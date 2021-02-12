California-based fashion brand Frankies Bikinis has invested in a new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to help streamline product development.

The company, which makes on-trend swimwear, apparel and clean beauty, has experienced rapid growth while expanding into new categories such as footwear and cosmetics, and needed a tool to streamline product development to cope with the increasing number of products, product types and channels.

Kalin Mowry, director of production and development, says: "There were thousands of email chains just trying to track the samples, incoming shipments, and raw materials. We were looking for a streamlined solution to house everything under one roof."

The firm selected Centric Software's Centric SMB solution for emerging brands. "Having all the data at our fingertips will make it easy to share documents and calendars with other departments, making the process extremely streamlined and cohesive," Mowry adds.

She adds: "Rather than opening up a spreadsheet to search various projections with different yields, I'll simply pull a consumption report."

Over the last 18 months, Mowry says the brand has brought product development in-house, adding that "before this transition, we depended on third-party contractors for help. But now I'm really focusing on building the product team in-house. Having the software and the back-end support to foster that growth is key."