Fred Perry acquires George Cox Footwear
By Hannah Abdulla | 11 February 2021
George Cox will continue with its premium Goodyear Welted production in Northamptonshire, as well as exploring further production capabilities in Portugal
Fred Perry Holdings has acquired George Cox Footwear for an undisclosed sum.
A statement said the trading business of Geo J Cox Ltd has been acquired by Fred Perry Holdings Ltd, adding the two British brands are "long-time collaborators, both with deep subcultural roots."
"George Cox welcomes the investment and skills that this partnership brings, and with it, the opportunity to further develop as a global brand broadening their reach to a wider range of people around the world, leading to sustainable digital-led growth.
"The George Cox name has been synonymous with quality craftsmanship since its very beginnings in 1906 and will continue with its premium Goodyear Welted production in Northamptonshire, as well as exploring further production capabilities in Portugal."
Adam Waterfield will continue as managing director and Steve Gollings will remain as head of operations.
George Cox joins the wider group of British brands including Fred Perry and Lavenham which in turn is owned by the Japanese parent company, Hit Union.
As part of the group, George Cox Footwear will be integrated into Fred Perry Holdings' long-term investment strategy with access to the global niche distribution network and digital expertise of the wider group.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
