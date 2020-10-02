Fruitful Futures is the company's new global sustainability plan

Apparel, intimates and athletic clothing maker Fruit of the Loom has outlined a new global sustainability plan to reduce the environmental impact of its global supply chain, with goals including sourcing 100% of its cotton sustainably by 2025 and using 30% recycled polyester by 2030.

Announced alongside the publication of its first annual global sustainability report, the new 'Fruitful Futures' plan sets shared goals for brands including Fruit of the Loom, Russell Athletic, Spalding and Vanity Fair and their employees in three main areas: enriching lives for people and communities; reducing the environmental impact of its operations and products; and sourcing sustainably from transparent supply chains.

Fruitful Futures also aligns with five UN Sustainable Development Goals: gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, and responsible consumption and production.

"We developed Fruitful Futures through collaboration with our employees and external stakeholders. Our plan is designed to empower and engage our global workforce and commit ourselves to elevating our sustainability efforts to make each day better than the last," says Melissa Burgess Taylor, chairman and CEO, in the company's sustainability report.

Under the 'People-Centric' pillar of its plan, the company says it will benchmark its global operations by the end of 2021, while as part of its 'Planet-Conscious' pledge it is committed to maintaining zero waste in its own facilities and advancing the circular economy through in-house textile fibre recycling.

Under 'Product Authenticity', Fruit of the Loom aims to source 100% of its cotton sustainably by 2025, 30% recycled polyester by 2030, 30% recycled nylon by 2030, and 100% recyclable paper packaging by 2022.

In addition, the company has committed to 100% Oeko-Tex certification for all global production made in its own facilities by 2025, to ensure textiles are safe for people.

Meanwhile, among the highlights outlined in the company's inaugural sustainability report is a 59% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in North and Central America in 2018, based on 2012 baseline, and an 11% water intensity reduction in its own textile facilities based on a 2013 baseline.

It also sourced 89% of its cotton sustainably in 2019 through the Cotton Leads programme to advance sustainable agriculture practices in cotton production, and disclosed 100% of its supply chain online during the period.

"At Fruit of the Loom we have a rich 100-year history of providing the essential goods people all over the world need to flourish and thrive," adds Taylor. "We are committed to enriching our consumers' lives. Fruitful Futures is our plan to make our world more fruitful for generations to come."