Italian luxury outerwear brand Herno has implemented a new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to help enrich its development process and control product quality.

Founded in 1948 in Lesa on the shores of Lake Maggiore, Herno is best known for its luxury coats but has recently expanded its lines to include knitwear and footwear.

The company has selected the entire Centric Fashion PLM suite from Centric Software, including mobile apps.

"Centric PLM streamlines and structures product development activities and reduces time to market all while ensuring visibility throughout the development process for all team members," says Herno CEO Claudio Marenzi.

The PLM project was led in partnership with BeSight, a new enterprise technology venture co-founded by Herno and Altea Federation, an Italian technology company. Herno uses BeSight's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution to manage technical aspects of production, and Centric Software is a BeSight Gold Partner.

Joan Paolo Piscopo, CEO of BeSight and former head of IT operations at Herno, says integration between the two solutions is crucial.

"Herno oversees next season's production, samples the following season and ideates three season's from now simultaneously all while the current season goes to retail," he explains. "Our PLM and ERP solutions will work together so that the seasonal overlap is not a performance limitation, but a performance booster."