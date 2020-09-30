Sri Lankan garment manufacturer Hirdaramani Group has seen its Knit Mihila factory certified carbon neutral for the eighth consecutive year.

Mihila commenced operations in 2008, became the first CarbonNeutral manufacturer in Asia, and was the world's first custom-built eco-friendly factory, the group says. The facility's sustainability is founded on four core areas – energy consumption efficiency, water consumption efficiency, waste generation reduction and biodiversity improvement.

It received its first CarbonNeutral certification in 2012 through productivity measures in the factory that delivered a 48% energy reduction within the building in comparison to similar factories, and on-site renewable electricity generation of 22,000 kWh per year. The group has also invested in external emission reduction projects, such as financing small-scale hydroelectric power projects as well as large-scale solar power plants across Sri Lanka that have contributed towards the achievement of its CarbonNeutral status.

The Mihila factory has more than 2,000 workers producing over 650,000 apparel pieces every month for premium global brands, and was the site of the first industrial-scale production of upcycled fashion for Tesco's F&F brand. It was also one of the first to have a biodiversity refuge on its premises and to introduce LED task lights.

The factory is one of Sri Lanka's most accredited, with certifications ranging from LEED (USGBC) Gold to WRAP, GSV, Fair Trade, HACCP, ISO 14001 & 45001, Carbon Neutral and BSCI.

"Mihila is the crown jewel in our commitment to sustainability," says Nikhil Hirdaramani, director of Hirdaramani Group. "Though investing in the design and construction of green factory was costly, especially at that time, we always believed it was the right thing to do. Today we can proudly state that the rewards have been immense. When Mihila was first certified as CarbonNeutral in 2012 it was such a huge achievement for us as it was the result of many years of planning and dedication to do better for the planet and our people.

"Even though this is the eighth consecutive year of us receiving the certification, there is still a lot of excitement and pride tied to the certification for us; it really affirms the group's commitment to our values of sustainability.

"For Hirdaramani, it's about making good decisions today that benefit everyone in the long-term."