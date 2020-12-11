Singular Society is based on a membership model

Apparel giant H&M Group has soft-launched a new membership-based brand that sells apparel and home products at the price they cost to make.

Called Singular Society, the brand is built around a subscription-based retail model where products are being offered as a service to members, rather than as a source of income, the company says.

Subscriptions – not traditional markups – cover the business costs, meaning the retailer can focus on the actual product, and promoting healthy, ethical manufacturing and sustainable practices. The model also has the potential to reduce over-consumption, over-production, sales and discounts, as everything is made to fulfil members' needs.

The initial line-up includes "a carefully curated assortment of high-quality, responsibly made products for the home and wardrobe essentials," but the aim is to expand into new categories over time. The women's and men's wear ranges include cashmere sweaters, scarves, socks, hoodies, joggers and T-shirts.

Explaining the concept, the team behind Singular Society says: "We realised that all retail companies run on more or less the exact same business model: make things, find customers and sell it with a profit. But in order to do that – because of overheads, financial risk, growth targets, distribution and logistical inefficiencies (to name a few) – they need to over produce.

"It means that for their model to work, whoever pays full price needs to also pay for all inefficiencies down the line, including (but not limited to) all unsold and discounted products. Not to mention marketing and branding spend. And "free shipping" (hint: it's not free).

"What we realised is this: If we change our business model to a subscription based concept, we won't be dependent on making money off what we sell, and can instead live off the monthly fees. That means we don't have to chase cheap production, and can focus on quality and long term relationships with our members.

"Our idea is to help people buy less by enabling them to buy better. It's better for you, it's better for the manufacturers, it's even better for us."

The brand has a store and showroom in Stockholm, and offers Base and Plus membership plans with monthly or annual payment options.

The cost to members is SEK95 (US$11.20) a month for the Base deal, which allows them to buy five products a month. Plus membership costs SEK195 (US$23) and allows members to buy 25 products each month. Annual plans work out slightly cheaper.

H&M Group has been trying a number of retail models and concepts to try to shake up the fashion industry and reduce its dependency on virgin resources. In October it installed the first garment-to-garment recycling system in an H&M store in Sweden, where shoppers can see their old clothes being broken down into fibres and yarns to become the raw material for knitted new clothes.

Its Cos fashion label has launched an online clothing resale platform where shoppers can buy and sell pre-owned clothing, and its online second-hand clothing shop Sellpy has rolled out in Germany.