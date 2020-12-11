H&M Group's new membership brand to sell clothing at cost
By Leonie Barrie | 11 December 2020
Singular Society is based on a membership model
Apparel giant H&M Group has soft-launched a new membership-based brand that sells apparel and home products at the price they cost to make.
Called Singular Society, the brand is built around a subscription-based retail model where products are being offered as a service to members, rather than as a source of income, the company says.
Subscriptions – not traditional markups – cover the business costs, meaning the retailer can focus on the actual product, and promoting healthy, ethical manufacturing and sustainable practices. The model also has the potential to reduce over-consumption, over-production, sales and discounts, as everything is made to fulfil members' needs.
The initial line-up includes "a carefully curated assortment of high-quality, responsibly made products for the home and wardrobe essentials," but the aim is to expand into new categories over time. The women's and men's wear ranges include cashmere sweaters, scarves, socks, hoodies, joggers and T-shirts.
Explaining the concept, the team behind Singular Society says: "We realised that all retail companies run on more or less the exact same business model: make things, find customers and sell it with a profit. But in order to do that – because of overheads, financial risk, growth targets, distribution and logistical inefficiencies (to name a few) – they need to over produce.
"It means that for their model to work, whoever pays full price needs to also pay for all inefficiencies down the line, including (but not limited to) all unsold and discounted products. Not to mention marketing and branding spend. And "free shipping" (hint: it's not free).
"What we realised is this: If we change our business model to a subscription based concept, we won't be dependent on making money off what we sell, and can instead live off the monthly fees. That means we don't have to chase cheap production, and can focus on quality and long term relationships with our members.
"Our idea is to help people buy less by enabling them to buy better. It's better for you, it's better for the manufacturers, it's even better for us."
The brand has a store and showroom in Stockholm, and offers Base and Plus membership plans with monthly or annual payment options.
The cost to members is SEK95 (US$11.20) a month for the Base deal, which allows them to buy five products a month. Plus membership costs SEK195 (US$23) and allows members to buy 25 products each month. Annual plans work out slightly cheaper.
H&M Group has been trying a number of retail models and concepts to try to shake up the fashion industry and reduce its dependency on virgin resources. In October it installed the first garment-to-garment recycling system in an H&M store in Sweden, where shoppers can see their old clothes being broken down into fibres and yarns to become the raw material for knitted new clothes.
Its Cos fashion label has launched an online clothing resale platform where shoppers can buy and sell pre-owned clothing, and its online second-hand clothing shop Sellpy has rolled out in Germany.
Sectors: Apparel, Retail, Sourcing
Companies: American Apparel & Footwear Association
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
NEWS
US companies join calls for Miscellaneous Tariff Bill renewal
More than 200 US-based companies and organisations, including Patagonia and Wolverine Worldwide, are calling for the inclusion of the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB) in the upcoming omnibus spending p...
NEWS
US groups urge GSP trade scheme renewal before year-end
Apparel industry groups have joined more than 284 companies and trade associations calling for an extension to the US Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) duty-free programme....
NEWS
Top stories on just-style in October...
Top stories on just-style in October include three steps the garment industry must take to build back better for workers, concern regarding potential new tariffs on US imports from Vietnam, and an int...
Most Popular
Insights
- Arcadia collapse – What went wrong?
- Demand for biomaterials far exceeding supply
- 10 trends set to shape the fashion sector in 2021
- Turkish denim major Mavi doubles down on growth
- US apparel imports from China rebound in October
News
- VF Corp opens first multi-brand retail store
- Gap advances on goal of 100% sustainable cotton
- Garment workers going hungry amid Covid-19
- Circular fashion could be US$5trn opportunity
- US Q3 in brief – Steve Madden, Oxford Industries
Market research
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- COVID-19 Impact on ASOS Plc and its future prospects
- Fabric Development Inc - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..