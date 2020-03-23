H&M moves to supply protective equipment for hospitals
By Beth Wright | 23 March 2020
H&M will utilise its purchasing operations and logistics capabilities to start delivering as soon as possible
Swedish fashion retailer H&M Group is mobilising its supply chain to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) to be delivered to hospitals and health care workers to help tackle widespread shortages during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The retailer will utilise its supply chain capacity, including its "widespread purchasing operations and logistics capabilities," to start delivering as soon as possible. In a statement, it added its supply chain teams around the world are now collectively supporting these initial efforts.
The move comes after newly-appointed CEO Helena Helmersson spoke with the European Union to offer the retailer's help. After the communication, "H&M Group immediately started to prepare production of personal protective equipment for healthcare providers," the retailer said.
Anna Gedda, head of sustainability at H&M Group, added: "The coronavirus is dramatically affecting each and every one of us, and H&M Group is, like many other organisations, trying our best to help in this extraordinary situation. We see this is as a first step in our efforts to support in any way we can. We are all in this together, and have to approach this as collectively as possible."
Inditex, the owner of brands including Zara and Bershka, is understood to be making a similar transition, with a report by Reuters claiming the company is "studying converting part of its textile manufacturing capacity in Spain to produce hospital gowns."
It comes as a raft of apparel and footwear brands and retailers including Primark, H&M, Nike and Gap Inc, are temporarily closing stores and cutting opening hours as part of efforts to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
H&M temporarily closed its stores in the UK this weekend for an initial period of two weeks following similar moves elsewhere. Last week, the retailer reported a rise in first-quarter sales despite a negative impact in the second half from the Covid-19 outbreak. It has also closed a raft of stores across Europe.
Sectors: Apparel, Manufacturing, Retail, Social & environmental responsibility
Companies: H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
RESEARCH
UK Online Retailing, 2019-2024
The UK Online Retailing 2019-2024 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the online channel in the UK, the main trends and hot issues, major players and consumer shopping behaviour. It al...
RESEARCH
Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing Global Industry Guide 2014-2023
Global Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile...
RESEARCH
Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Levi Strauss & Co (Levi Strauss) is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures, markets and sells jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children. The company’s product range ...
Most Popular
Insights
- Coronavirus – How will fashion companies emerge?
- Next fears virus sales hit more than supply issues
- Some untold truths about fast fashion
- Italy's clothing sector grapples Covid-19 fallout
- Re-shoring not solution to sourcing in an epidemic
News
- Timeline – Coronavirus and the apparel industry
- Retail doors closing to limit Covid-19 spread
- M&S cuts clothing orders by GBP100m amid Covid-19
- Founding family bids $930m to privatise Li & Fung
- Brands urged to shield garment workers from virus
Market research
- China: Online Retailing Summary & Forecasts to 2023
- Global Textile Mills
- UK: Clothing & Footwear: Clothing 2019-2024
- Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Retail Sales of Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Specialists in the United States of America: Market Size, Growth and Forecast to 2021
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..