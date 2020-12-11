President-elect Joe Biden is starting to nominate key members of his team

Plans by President-elect Joe Biden to nominate Katherine Tai as US Trade Representative have been welcomed by groups representing US apparel and textile retailers, importers and manufacturers.

"As our economy recovers from Covid, it is urgent – now more than ever – that we enable smart, responsible, and effective trade policies that remove barriers, advance our principles, and benefit American businesses, workers, and consumers," says Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA). "We believe Katherine is the right pick to hit the ground running on this critical task."

He adds: "She is an experienced trade lawyer, has demonstrated experience forging trade policies that reflect input from a variety of stakeholders, and is known to strike a careful balance between enforcement and facilitation."

For the past three years Tai has been the senior trade lawyer on the House Ways and Means Committee, advising on international trade matters. She is reported to be fluent in Mandarin, and has also served as chief counsel for China trade enforcement at the USTR, with responsibility for the development and litigation of US disputes against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The office of USTR is responsible for developing and overseeing US trade policy, including strategy, negotiation, implementation and enforcement of multilateral, regional/bilateral and sector-specific trade agreements. The US trade representative traditionally serves as the president's principal trade advisor, negotiator and spokesperson on trade issues.

Kim Glas, president and CEO at the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), also applauds the nomination. "This selection is welcome news to the US textile industry, which has worked closely with Katherine on several critical trade issues over the years.

"She is an exceptional candidate to serve as the next USTR, having dedicated her career to enforcing our trade laws, and, most recently, serving as a key lead negotiator in the House securing key improvements in the USMCA agreement."

Earlier this week, the NCTO has outlined steps that President-elect Biden's administration and a new Congress could take to bolster the US manufacturing sector.