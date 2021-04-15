Jeanologia, Cone Denim partner on Mission Zero collection
By Michelle Russell | 15 April 2021
The Mission Zero collection combines heritage, sustainability and innovation
Denim finishing technology specialist Jeanologia has partnered with Cone Denim to launch a new 'Mission Zero' goal, which will see their first Road to Mission Zero sustainable collection launched, from fabric to finish.
The Mission Zero commitment is the 100% elimination of waste generated in the manufacturing and finishing of blue jeans from the fabric to the final garment, reducing water usage to near zero amounts and returning clean water back into nature.
"We firmly believe that people and the planet come first and that is why we decided to embark on a very important mission: eliminate 100% of jeans wear waste from the fabric to the final garment by 2025," says Enrique Silla, CEO of Jeanologia. "We believe a Mission Zero is possible and necessary.
"This is the reason why we join forces with companies from our industry like Cone, that share these same values and vision."
Steve Maggard, president of Cone Denim, adds: "One area of particular focus for us is water conservation, which is perfectly aligned to the Mission Zero goal. Cone currently uses Jeanologia's G2 Ozone finishing ranges, lasers, and Bluescan machinery. Additionally, we are in the process of installing a Zero Liquid Discharge wastewater treatment system at our mill in Northern Mexico. These investments will enable us to make significant advances towards Cone's 2025 water usage reduction goal."
The collection, which combines heritage, sustainability and innovation, will launch at the upcoming Kingspins 24 show next week.
It has been developed across a full range of sustainable finishes, with a wide scale of wash levels, nice high and lows done with atmospheric finishing and keeping the authenticity of the traditional stone washed look. By integrating Jeanologia technologies and using them as part of the denim eco-system, the company says it can eliminate highly inefficient and hazardous practices and create denim and jeans without sacrificing its authentic look.
Sectors: Apparel, Fibres & fabrics, Manufacturing, Social & environmental responsibility
Companies: Cone Denim
RESEARCH
Global apparel markets: product developments and innovations, October 2019
This report analyses some of the latest developments, innovations and new products in the global apparel industry, including: accessories, anti-odour treatments, collections, customisation, denim, dye...
NEWS
Elevate Textiles furthers green efforts with transport initiative
Elevate Textiles, the owner of the American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components textile brands, has joined the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay Transport...
RESEARCH
Performance apparel markets: business update, January 2020
This report provides information, analysis and valuable insight into developments relating to the performance apparel industry in the following categories: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; capac...
RESEARCH
Global apparel markets: business update, December 2020
This report provides information, analysis and valuable insight into developments relating to the global apparel industry in the following categories: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; business n...
NEWS
Lenzing unveils Tencel Modal fibre with Indigo Color technology
The Lenzing Group is enhancing sustainable offerings for the denim industry with Tencel branded modal fibres with Indigo Color technology....
RESEARCH
Global apparel markets: product developments and innovations, January 2020
This report analyses some of the latest developments, innovations and new products in the global apparel industry, including: apparel collections, colour management systems, denim, dyeing processes, f...
Most Popular
Insights
- Why sustainability must drive fashion's reset
- Being less bad is no longer good enough for HKRITA
- Coup continues to disrupt Made in Myanmar garments
- Garment workers' "severance theft" exceeds US$500m
- US apparel imports continue to recover in February
News
- Lockdown exemption relief for Bangladesh factories
- Nike remains world’s most valuable apparel brand
- Muji addresses Xinjiang cotton sourcing concerns
- Call for EU legislation on garment worker wages
- 2021 "critical" for EU textile & clothing industry
Market research
- China In-depth PESTLE Insights
- Apparel Market in United States of America (USA) to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Global Sportswear Market to 2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- The Talbots, Inc. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..