The Mission Zero collection combines heritage, sustainability and innovation

Denim finishing technology specialist Jeanologia has partnered with Cone Denim to launch a new 'Mission Zero' goal, which will see their first Road to Mission Zero sustainable collection launched, from fabric to finish.

The Mission Zero commitment is the 100% elimination of waste generated in the manufacturing and finishing of blue jeans from the fabric to the final garment, reducing water usage to near zero amounts and returning clean water back into nature.

"We firmly believe that people and the planet come first and that is why we decided to embark on a very important mission: eliminate 100% of jeans wear waste from the fabric to the final garment by 2025," says Enrique Silla, CEO of Jeanologia. "We believe a Mission Zero is possible and necessary.

"This is the reason why we join forces with companies from our industry like Cone, that share these same values and vision."

Steve Maggard, president of Cone Denim, adds: "One area of particular focus for us is water conservation, which is perfectly aligned to the Mission Zero goal. Cone currently uses Jeanologia's G2 Ozone finishing ranges, lasers, and Bluescan machinery. Additionally, we are in the process of installing a Zero Liquid Discharge wastewater treatment system at our mill in Northern Mexico. These investments will enable us to make significant advances towards Cone's 2025 water usage reduction goal."

The collection, which combines heritage, sustainability and innovation, will launch at the upcoming Kingspins 24 show next week.

It has been developed across a full range of sustainable finishes, with a wide scale of wash levels, nice high and lows done with atmospheric finishing and keeping the authenticity of the traditional stone washed look. By integrating Jeanologia technologies and using them as part of the denim eco-system, the company says it can eliminate highly inefficient and hazardous practices and create denim and jeans without sacrificing its authentic look.