Jeanologia is working to eliminate water in the manufacture of jeans

Denim finishing technology specialist Jeanologia is calling on the industry to get behind its MissionZero plan to "dehydrate and detoxify" the jeans sector by 2025.

Its aim is to reach zero water and zero discharge in worldwide jeans production, helping transform the sector from its "dark era" as one of the most polluting garments to "one of the most sustainable garments."

The company's technological solutions include disruptive laser and eco technology that help to increase productivity, reduce water and energy consumption, while eliminating contaminated waste and harmful emissions – "guaranteeing zero pollution."

"From the natural fibre to the elimination of water and chemicals from the life processes of jeans, for example through the process of moving into circular economy, jeans will become the iconic garment of new generations," says CEO Enrique Silla.

Silla says digital transformation has become an opportunity to combat major environmental problems and move closer to "closing the circle of the water cycle."

Last year, Jeanologia started an ecological income statement through which it measures cubic metres of contaminated water. In 2019, the company saved more than 13m cubic meters of water, 23% more than the previous year. This is the amount needed for the annual human consumption of 712,600 people, equivalent to the population of a city the size of Athens