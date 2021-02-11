US-based Keen Footwear has outlined plans to ramp up domestic production by 26% amid an expansion of its relationship with Nester Hosiery.

The move has been prompted by strong demand for its 'American Built' Utility boots and premium hikers which are assembled in Portland, Oregon.

"Built in America has never been more important," said Erik Burbank, vice president of the Keen Effect, who added the company looks forward to increasing the number of boots it builds in its Portland factory.

In addition, Keen is expanding its relationship with Nester Hosiery, a Keen partner of 14 years, known for crafting premium outdoor socks.

Specifically, North Carolina-based Nester Hosiery will develop, manufacture and distribute new designs for men's, women's, and youth socks for Keen Casual and Keen Utility brands.

The firm has been manufacturing socks for outdoor brands since 1993 with an emphasis on merino wool. The company has a broad range of knitting capabilities at its technologically and sustainable driven facility. In 2018 it became the first sock manufacturer in the United States to join the Bluesign system.

"Keen is one of our longest-standing partners and we share the same core values," said Kelly Nester, Nester Hosiery chief executive officer. "This new direction in our relationship enables us to give customers a broader range of functional and versatile socks while growing the Keen brands."

For fall 2021, Keen socks will be available for purchase on www.keenfootwear.com and at retail locations nationwide.