Kelheim Fibres and Hayleys Fabric latest ZDHC contributors
By Beth Wright | 16 April 2021
German viscose producer Kelheim Fibres and Sri Lankan textile manufacturer Hayleys Fabric are the latest to join the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme as contributors.
Kelheim's fibres are made from 100% wood pulp from PEFC or FSC certified sources , are fully biodegradable, and are used in diverse applications from fashion, hygiene, medical products to nonwovens and speciality papers.
Hayleys Fabric, meanwhile, is a pioneer in weft knit fabric manufacturing that focuses on eco-friendly processes and sustainable business practices.
Also joining as 'friends' of ZDHC is Brooks Running and Zimmermann.
Brooks Running is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, headquartered in Seattle, and sells its performance footwear, apparel, running bras and accessories in more than 50 countries worldwide.
Australian luxury womenswear brand Zimmermann was founded in 1991 with a focus on craftsmanship and responsible production, and operates stand-alone stores in key retail destinations in Australia, the US and Europe.
