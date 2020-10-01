Kontoor takes holistic approach to denim production
By Michelle Russell | 1 October 2020
Kontoor is focusing on sustainable cotton sourcing practices
The owner of Wrangler and Lee, Kontoor Brands, has set out its first set of global sustainability goals and said it aspires to transform the industry by taking a holistic approach to apparel and denim production.
Publishing its inaugural sustainability report, Kontoor has focused its strategy on three pillars with specific measurable goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): planet, product and people.
"Denim is known as being tough, durable and long-lasting," said Scott Baxter, president and CEO, Kontoor Brands. "But the production process historically has been resource-intensive. We're facing this challenge head-on by scrutinizing every aspect of the denim lifecycle and investing as needed to develop more sustainable processes. With a little over one year behind us as a publicly-traded company, we are proud of our initial steps in a long-term commitment to maximize value and innovate for a healthier future."
Under 'planet', Kontoor is exploring new emerging technologies that further reduce water use in the denim production process. Through this effort, the company has set goals to save 10bn litres of water by 2025, power 100% of owned and operated facilities with renewable energy by 2025, and establish a science-based climate target by 2022.
Under 'product', Kontoor is focusing on sustainable cotton sourcing practices by prioritising regenerative agriculture principles that have the potential to drive three times the amount of carbon into soils over conventional practices. Goals include sourcing 100% sustainable raw materials, including forest-derived materials and animal-derived materials by 2023, cotton by 2025, and synthetics by 2030. It also aims to use 100% preferred chemistry by 2023.
Under 'people', Kontoor says it will work only with factories that support a worker well-being or community development initiative by 2025.
"Kontoor Brands is focused on driving meaningful improvements across the apparel production process, which can only be achieved through collaborations for greater transparency," said Roian Atwood, senior director, global sustainable business. "We have an opportunity to address some of our industry's most pressing global issues and are committed to being a good corporate citizen as we operate in the world."
Sectors: Apparel, Fibres & fabrics, Manufacturing, Social & environmental responsibility, Sourcing
Companies: Kontoor Brands Inc
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
RESEARCH
Global apparel markets: product developments and innovations, October 2019
This report analyses some of the latest developments, innovations and new products in the global apparel industry, including: accessories, anti-odour treatments, collections, customisation, denim, dye...
RESEARCH
VF Corp (VFC) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
VF Corp (VF) designs, manufactures, distributes and markets branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers Jeanswear, outdoor and action sports, image wear, sportswear produc...
NEWS
Wrangler among six new firms to join Make Fashion Circular initiative
Japan's Fast Retailing Group and denim giants Wrangler and Lee are among the latest six companies to join the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Make Fashion Circular initiative....
Most Popular
Insights
- Malaysia apparel sector recovery remains elusive
- The case for chemical recycling of cellulosics
- Boohoo to boost compliance as probe finds failings
- Second-hand retailers' product and pricing trends
- Digital wage payments must be scaled post-pandemic
News
- Ralph Lauren among names to sue over China tariffs
- GMAC files lawsuit seeking EU decision annulment
- Patagonia names new CEO and brand chief
- Asos unveils first circular fashion collection
- Fashion brands failing to provide a living wage
Market research
- Womenswear in United Kingdom (UK) - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
- Womenswear in United States - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..