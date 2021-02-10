Koton selects PLM to boost productivity
By Beth Wright | 10 February 2021
Koton has chosen Centric Software‘s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) to streamline its processes and boost productivity
Turkish fast-fashion company Koton has invested in a new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to speed up decision-making and increase revenue.
Founded in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1988, Koton is now present in 30 countries with 500 stores internationally and more than 1,000 points of sale around the world. Eighty new designs are introduced to Koton stores every day, with 30,000 new styles produced per year and more than 90m product sales made annually across its main women's and men's lines and trademarked sub-brands including lingerie, jeans, accessories, sport, beauty and kids sub-categories under the Koton brand name.
With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing store closures and impacting revenues, introducing a digital-first way of working became more crucial than ever for Koton to modernise its processes – from design, sourcing, and merchandising for stores to its e-commerce business – and adopt a robust, integrated, data-driven system to support decision-making throughout the entire product lifecycle.
The company has selected Centric Software's PLM solution to streamline its processes and boost productivity.
"We realised the whole process was a hybrid system – we had some in-house systems, some legacy systems and manual processes all at work," explains Mesut Akyildiz, director of IT and process development at Koton. "Information was passed between all of these departments, often on paper, sometimes verbally, and changes were made but not all recorded, so it was very difficult to pinpoint problems and evaluate all the processes to identify what needed to be fixed."
"Now we're in the implementation stage, the Centric project team is setting up all the processes and understanding our requirements. With Centric PLM, we are expecting a big increase in productivity in the next five years, as well as faster processes that meet customer requirements and create products more appropriate for their needs. We predict revenues will increase and be impacted in a positive way."
Centric PLM is also enabling Koton to achieve its sustainability objectives by more easily managing its new sustainable fashion line, which uses recycled materials to help environmental causes and the community.
Sectors: Apparel, Manufacturing, Technology
Companies: Centric Software Inc
