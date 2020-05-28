Lacoste names Robert Aldrich CEO of North America
By Beth Wright | 28 May 2020
Lacoste has named Robert Aldrich as CEO of the North America region and Pedro Zannoni as chief of the Latin America region as the fashion firm looks to strengthen its brand penetrations across the geographies.
Both Aldrich and Zannoni will report to Jean-Louis Delamarre, executive vice-president global markets and distribution.
Aldrich, who joined the company on 18 May, previously served as CEO of the Americas region at the Ermenegildo Zegna Group. Zannoni, meanwhile, joined Lacoste on 1 May from Asics where he served as president of the Latin American zone.
Delamarre says the appointments illustrate Lacoste's ambition to strengthen and accelerate its brand penetration and equity in Latin America and North America.
"We are counting on their in-depth knowledge of Latin America and North America as well as their commercial dynamism to continue the premiumisation and desirability of the brand. These appointments come in a particularly challenging time. Yet I am confident that Robert and Pedro will demonstrate their leadership, commitment, and solidarity to help Lacoste come out of this crisis stronger," he adds.
Last month, Lacoste said it would ramp up its production of face masks after reaching an initial goal of producing 100,000. The company is among a number of fashion firms that have mobilised their production facilities and supply chains to help address the global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
Companies: Lacoste SA
