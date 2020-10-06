Lenzing "low risk" again in CanopyStyle viscose audit
Austrian cellulosic fibre producer Lenzing has completed its second CanopyStyle Audit, the results of which show the company's current supply chain is again at low risk of sourcing wood from ancient and endangered forests or other controversial sources.
