Lever Style has now added denim to its existing product capability

Hong Kong listed fashion supply chain manager Lever Style Corporation is adding to its product capabilities with its third acquisition this year.

The company has added the apparel business of Delta Industries Ltd to its line-up – including the denim manufacturer's customer and supplier relationships, staff, and sales and production pipelines – but not its factory in Vietnam.

Delta makes men's and ladies' premium denim and washed products for customers such as Joie, Current Elliott, and the Kooples.

"Adding denim into our existing product capability in shirts, tailoring, soft wovens, fashion and technical outerwear, sweaters, and cut and sewn knit, we can service our customers on most of their apparel buying needs," explains Stanley Szeto, executive chairman of Lever Style.

He adds: "This is our third acquisition within this half year, as Covid has ironically allowed us to make faster progress on our acquisition strategy outlined in our November 2019 IPO."

Lever Style in July acquired Hong Kong knitwear manufacturer Vista Apparels, a supplier of sweaters to premium brands such as Paul Smith and James Perse.

And in August it made its first foray into the technical apparel market after buying the apparel business of Liwaco Overseas Marketing Limited (Liwaco) for US$4.4m. Liwaco makes men's and women's technical outerwear for high performance outdoor brands such as Mammut, Mountain Equipment Co-op, Helly Hansen, and Black Diamond.

The moves demonstrate rapid progress against the company's strategy outlined at the time of its US$20m IPO last November to further expand its apparel category portfolio through mergers and acquisitions.

Earlier this year Szeto told just-style how Lever Style is in the process of positioning itself as the product engine for rising e-commerce brands and platforms such as Bonobos and Stitch Fix. The company also meets the demands of designer labels such as Paul Smith, and premium contemporary brands such as Hugo Boss, Theory, All Saints, Vince and Rag & Bone.

Its asset-light model means it does not own manufacturing facilities but instead sources across a network of strategic partners, operating as an agile supply chain manager offering end-to-end solutions from design to delivery across multiple product categories.

