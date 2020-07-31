Li & Fung secures US$100m investment from JD.com
By Leonie Barrie | 31 July 2020
JD.com hopes to leverage Li & Fung's expertise in international trade and private label
Hong Kong based sourcing giant Li & Fung has secured a US$100m investment from Chinese e-commerce leader JD.com to speed the development of its digital supply chain as well as new private label initiatives for the Chinese domestic market.
The deal, achieved through the issue of new shares at HKD1.25 each, will give JD.com a minority stake in Li & Fung. The group's founding Fung family will retain the control of the company, with 60% of the voting shares.
Under the vision of group CEO Spencer Fung, Li & Fung has been transitioning from a traditional sourcing company to a fully-integrated digital platform that connects suppliers and customers with end-to-end visibility, and leverages technology and data to add speed and value.
But the business has been buffeted by the US-China trade war, store closures and customer bankruptcies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year the Fung family took the company private as part of a US$930.7m deal with Singapore logistics company GLP Group.
JD.com has been developing proprietary supply chain technologies for many years, and has created digital retail and supply chain platforms that are fully integrated to support its omnichannel strategies. It hopes to leverage Li & Fung's expertise in international trade and private label, while Li & Fung says access to JD.com's scale and digital capabilities will accelerate its efforts to create an end-to-end digital supply chain.
"This partnership is one of the important initiatives in JD's digital supply chain," the Chinese retail giant says. "Li & Fung is a leader in the global supply chain with expertise in international trade and private label, while JD has developed unique capabilities in digital technologies as well as retail infrastructure.
"The JD-Li & Fung partnership is especially salient in today's business environment under which the global supply chain is undergoing restructuring with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic."
Sectors: Deals, Finance, Manufacturing, Sourcing
Companies: Li & Fung Limited
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
NEWS
Top stories on just-style in June...
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global apparel industry and its supply chain continued to dominate coverage on just-style in June. We take a look at how the garment sector has suffered the ...
RESEARCH
Global apparel markets: business update, September 2018
This report provides information, analysis and valuable insight into developments relating to the global apparel industry in the following categories: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; capacity e...
NEWS
Top stories this week on just-style...
Top stories this week on just-style include an interview with Pallak Seth, founder and vice chairman of fashion supplier and sourcing powerhouse PDS Group, on how the company has navigated the coronav...
RESEARCH
Management briefing: Outlook 2015: Apparel industry issues in the year ahead
For our annual briefing on apparel industry issues to watch in the year ahead, just-style has again asked leading executives for their feedback on the challenges and opportunities likely to emerge in ...
NEWS
Li & Fung restructuring with job cuts
Less than two weeks after taking its business private, Hong Kong based sourcing giant Li & Fung is restructuring in a move that will potentially see the loss of more than 1,500 jobs....
NEWS
Top stories this week on just-style...
Top stories this week on just-style include a look at how fashion brands can offer practical assistance to suppliers reopening factories, and almost 70 jobs have been lost in Bangladesh after British ...
Most Popular
Insights
- Next bouncing back after feeling force of Covid-19
- Safety concerns drive antiviral fabric development
- Tackling GHG emissions in fashion supply chains
- Ascena files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
- Does the clothing supply chain need to reset?
News
- US Q2 in brief – Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear
- VF Corp to open first multi-brand retail store
- Nike shelves plans for Arizona facility
- Apparel significantly impacting biodiversity loss
- Nike backs new net zero global initiative
Market research
- COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing Global Industry Guide 2014-2023
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..