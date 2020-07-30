Maersk launches digital supply chain platform
By Michelle Russell | 30 July 2020
Global logistics company AP Moller Maersk has launched a digital platform to provide its small and medium sized customers with the ability to take control of their supply chains from factory to market.
Maersk Flow will strengthen the company's position as global integrator of container logistics, helping firms connect and simplify their supply chains.
The platform provides businesses with everything they need to tackle the complexity of managing their value chains. The solution enables transparency in critical supply chain processes and ensures that the flow of goods and documents is executed as planned. It also reduces manual work and costly mistakes, while empowering logistics professionals with all the current and historical data they need to sustainably improve their supply chain.
Martin Holme, global head of SCM & e-commerce logistic at AP Moller Maersk, says the digital supply chain management tool is designed specifically for customers needs.
"Maersk Flow will allow our customers to significantly improve their supply chain performance with less time and effort. This lets them focus more resources on their core business and achieve happier customers and higher sales growth."
The daily life of small and medium sized businesses is increasingly global, complex and fast-paced. Every day thousands of products are moving through the supply chain, on multiple carriers, coming from and reaching many supply chain partners and customers. And for many of these companies this complexity is managed fully manually via spreadsheets, emails and phone calls, which despite lots of hard work is leading to reduced visibility and control – and ultimately higher costs or lost sales.
AP Moller Maersk says Maersk Flow will enable these companies to take control of their supply chains.
Sectors: Manufacturing, Technology
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Next bouncing back after feeling force of Covid-19
- Tackling GHG emissions in fashion supply chains
- Safety concerns drive antiviral fabric development
- Ascena files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
- Consumers can see through sweeping green claims
News
- US Q2 in brief – Crocs, Steve Madden, Rocky Brands
- VF Corp to open first multi-brand retail store
- Nike shelves plans for Arizona facility
- Nike backs new net zero global initiative
- Apparel significantly impacting biodiversity loss
Market research
- COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Changes in Product Choices - COVID-19 Consumer Survey Insights - Week 5
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..