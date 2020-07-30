Global logistics company AP Moller Maersk has launched a digital platform to provide its small and medium sized customers with the ability to take control of their supply chains from factory to market.

Maersk Flow will strengthen the company's position as global integrator of container logistics, helping firms connect and simplify their supply chains.

The platform provides businesses with everything they need to tackle the complexity of managing their value chains. The solution enables transparency in critical supply chain processes and ensures that the flow of goods and documents is executed as planned. It also reduces manual work and costly mistakes, while empowering logistics professionals with all the current and historical data they need to sustainably improve their supply chain.

Martin Holme, global head of SCM & e-commerce logistic at AP Moller Maersk, says the digital supply chain management tool is designed specifically for customers needs.

"Maersk Flow will allow our customers to significantly improve their supply chain performance with less time and effort. This lets them focus more resources on their core business and achieve happier customers and higher sales growth."

The daily life of small and medium sized businesses is increasingly global, complex and fast-paced. Every day thousands of products are moving through the supply chain, on multiple carriers, coming from and reaching many supply chain partners and customers. And for many of these companies this complexity is managed fully manually via spreadsheets, emails and phone calls, which despite lots of hard work is leading to reduced visibility and control – and ultimately higher costs or lost sales.

AP Moller Maersk says Maersk Flow will enable these companies to take control of their supply chains.