Major milestone in testing for genetically modified cotton
By Beth Wright | 12 February 2021
14 laboratories from China, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and Portugal have been approved to test for GM cotton
Fourteen laboratories from China, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and Portugal have now been approved to screen for the potential presence of genetically modified (GM) cotton along the organic cotton value chain.
The facilities have successfully passed a proficiency test allowing them to carry out qualitative genetically modified (GMO) cotton testing in cottonseed, leaf, fibre, and chemically unprocessed fibre-derived materials.
The move is seen as a significant milestone for the ISO IWA 32:2019 protocol, which was developed by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), the Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA) and Textile Exchange to create a common language among laboratories worldwide to test for GM cotton.
While GMOs are excluded from organic systems, organic isn't a claim of absolute freedom from contamination or the presence of GMOs in organic products. It is a claim that GMOs are not deliberately or knowingly used and that organic producers take far-reaching steps to avoid GMO contamination along the organic cotton value chain, from farmers to spinners, to brands. To manage this, it is essential that organic cotton stakeholders can reliably test their products for the potential presence of GM cotton.
Qualitative GM cotton screening as per the ISO IWA 32:2019 is mandatory within the GOTS and OCS (Organic Content Standard) supply chain and OCA's Farmer Engagement and Development programme.
It is also being recommended as the only recognised method for GMO testing throughout the organic cotton value chain and to build confidence among the industry.
"As a global platform, we are committed to increasing the clarity and reliability of GMO screening for the organic cotton sector. The first results of the global proficiency test initiative have given us an overview of the laboratories that can be contacted to conduct such tests," said OCA's programme officer, Mathilde Tournebize.
Rahul Bhajekar, managing director at GOTS, added: "I am glad to see a high level of interest from laboratories across the world and results showing competence from producing and buying countries. We shall continue to further advance this collaboration with like-minded organisations to further develop the standardisation of GMO testing in cotton fibre products. We remain committed to ensuring that GOTS goods are free from GMOs."
Amish Gosai, South Asia manager at Textile Exchange, said: "The success of standardised testing methods depends on adaptability and uniformed results. Labs achieving a successful outcome in the proficiency test indicates both lab performance and the effectiveness of this method."
The ISO IWA 32 protocol is currently in the process of being converted to an International Standard by the ISO TC 34 / SC 16 / JWG 12 'Molecular biomarkers of agricultural fibres'. GOTS, OCA, and Textile Exchange are participating in the working group to ensure that the organic cotton sector interests are represented.
