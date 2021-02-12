The Moroccan Association of Textile & Clothing Industries (AMITH) is among the four new participants

A further four industry associations from Turkey, Indonesia and Morocco, have joined a new initiative by Asian manufacturer associations to drive better purchasing practices in the textile and garment industry.

The Indonesian Textile Association (API), the Turkish Clothing Manufacturers Association (TCMA), the Istanbul Ready-Made Garments Exporters' Association (IHKIB), and the Moroccan Association of Textile & Clothing Industries (AMITH) are the latest join the 'Manufacturers Payment and Delivery Terms' initiative which was launched on 12 January by the STAR Network, an inter-Asia Network of Producer Associations.

The latest additions mean suppliers participating in the effort to establish a common position on payment and delivery conditions in the industry represent roughly two-thirds of the global market share of global apparel and footwear factory exports.

With support from GIZ FABRIC, the International Apparel Federation (IAF) and the Better Buying Institute, the initiative is creating a safe space for manufacturers to jointly draft a set of minimum expectations and outline recommendations and best practices related to payment and delivery conditions. This includes establishing certain red lines and core principles that they deem essential for fair legitimate business..

Members presented their plans at the OECD Forum on Due Diligence in the Garment and Footwear Sector on 3 February, with Miran Ali, director at BGMEA and STAR Network spokesperson, noting: "Following the pandemic, there should be a complete reset of the buyer-supplier relationship; we should not revert back to the norm."

Dr Marsha Dickson, president and co-founder of the Better Buying Institute, adds: "Suppliers often have the best ideas for how to overcome challenges and the impacts of brand and retailer purchasing practices on workers and the environment. It's critical their voices be heard."

Matthijs Crietee, IAF secretary-general says the initiative represents unprecedented collaboration in the industry. He adds: "In the end, improvements in purchasing practices are essential to driving industry-wide change."

Participants also include members of the STAR Network and IAF, including: Vitas (Vietnam); CNTAC (China); GMAC (Cambodia); MGMA (Myanmar); TMA, PHMA and PTEA (Pakistan); BGMEA and BKMEA (Bangladesh); TCMA (Turkey); API (Indonesia); and AMITH (Morocco).

The initiative is supported by GIZ's regional project Fabric Asia, built on the input from STAR Network and IAF/ITMF members and managed by IAF with support from Better Buying Institute. The first phase of the project will run until 31 March.