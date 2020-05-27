Morrisons to open first standalone clothing store
By Hannah Abdulla | 27 May 2020
UK supermarket retailer Morrisons is to open its first standalone clothing and homewares store.
The grocer confirmed to just-style the store will contain Morrisons' homeware and Nutmeg clothing rather than a designated space within the main supermarket. No further details around the location or when the store is set to open were shared.
The Nutmeg clothing brand was launched in 2013 and initially focused on childrenswear before expanding into womenswear.
In June of last year, research and analyst firm GlobalData warned Morrisons was not yet taken seriously by clothing shoppers. At the time, only 2.7% of clothing shoppers had purchased from Morrisons in the year which meant it was significantly underperforming the rest of the big four supermarket retailers.
GlobalData said building appeal outside of Morrisons' existing customer base would be vital for Nutmeg to succeed in the long term, with the opportunity to further exploit the online channel, but advised Morrisons should look to creating a standalone clothing site to establish Nutmeg as an independent brand.
