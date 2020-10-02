Since 2008, the scheme has recycled around 35m items

UK clothing, homewares and food retailer Marks & Spencer hope to continue to keep clothing out of landfill with the return of its Shwopping recycling scheme.

The Shwopping initiative was temporarily paused in March to allow staff to focus on serving customers and putting additional measures in place to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a rise in wardrobe clear-outs during lockdown, as of yesterday (1 October) M&S customers can restart donating unwanted clothes, shoes, bras and accessories of any brand or condition in 287 M&S stores.

Launched in 2012 as part of the retailer's Plan A sustainability programme, and an extension of its partnership with charity Oxfam since 2008, the scheme has recycled around 35m items, raising nearly GBP23m (US$29.7m).

All clothing items that customers donate are sent to Oxfam to be resold in one of its shops or online, to be reused via its social enterprise in Senegal, or to be recycled into new materials, which are used by businesses such as M&S's mattress filling.

"Our goal is to source all our products with care and ensure nothing we make goes to waste," says Carmel McQuaid, head of sustainable business for M&S. "We want our customers to be confident that the clothes they buy at M&S are made to last, but if they finish wearing their old favourites, we make it easy to give them a new purpose through Shwopping. It's a brilliant programme that many of our customers rely on as they shop with us for new staples – and now more than ever it's perfect for those who have been decluttering."

In addition to the Shwopping programme, M&S is starting to include details of the sustainable raw materials it uses for its clothing products online, which is available for over 4,000 items so far. The retailer has also removed paper returns slips from every online parcel in place of digital returns – saving 140 tonnes of paper each year.