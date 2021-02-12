M&S has started switching all denim to more sustainable indigo dyes, using less water, and 100% responsibly sourced cotton

UK-based retailer Marks & Spencer has today (12 February) launched the first denim range to meet its new sustainability standards, with all products made of 100% responsibly sourced cotton, 86% less water, and more sustainable indigo dyes.

The retailer sells one in ten pairs of jeans bought across the UK, and says the new standards are part of its wider approach to sustainable clothing and focus on three key aspects of denim manufacturing from sourcing to finishing.

The fabric is always 100% responsibly sourced cotton, with the majority through the Better Cotton Initiative – helping farmers to reduce their water usage (roughly 18bn litres of water were saved through M&S's sourcing of BCI in 2019) and increase their profits.

By partnering with denim finishing technology specialist Jeanologia, M&S and its suppliers have achieved an average of 86% less water per pair of jeans compared to the industry standard for denim finishing.

As part of its new standards, M&S is switching standard indigo dyes with cleaner alternatives that require less water and chemicals to produce. Nearly 50% of the spring/summer range has been made with this lower-impact dye.

"Denim is a wardrobe staple for our customers – but we know now more than ever they want style where sustainability is built in as standard. By taking collaborative action with our denim suppliers, we can give our customers the confidence that every pair of M&S jeans they buy for the family are not only stylish, great quality and fantastic value – but have been responsibly made too," says Monique Leeuwenburgh, head of product technology for M&S clothing and home.

Underpinning M&S's new denim standards is the retailer's wider ethical commitments, as it continues to focus on ensuring workers are treated fairly and their human rights are respected. This includes transparently listing the locations and key details for every factory M&S works with including for denim on its interactive supplier map.

The retailer recently became one of the first companies to sign the Call to Action to ensure that its supply chains are not linked to the human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, and last month asked Oxfam to conduct a gap analysis of its supply chains in the UK and India to better understand the true worker experience and where it can do better.