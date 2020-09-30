N Brown has accelerated its digital transformation

N Brown said it is trading in line with its expectations after it revealed apparel sales have continued to recover from mid-March levels and product revenue is improving.

In a trading update for the six months to 29 August, the UK digital clothing retailer said it is encouraged to see a continued improving trend in trading following the sharp decline that resulted from the initial impact of Covid-19.

Product revenue trajectory has continued to improve through the second quarter from the significant decline experienced in the first quarter as lockdown restrictions were introduced. And all womenswear and menswear brands performed better in the second quarter, in particular JD Williams and Jacamo.

The company accelerated its digital transformation during the period and 92% of its product revenue is now digital.

As expected, lower product revenue, regulatory changes and a smaller debtor book resulted in lower financial services revenue.

N Brown said it took swift and decisive action to maximise operating efficiency and strengthen liquidity following the onset of the pandemic, which it has continued to exercise, with operating costs materially lower in the second quarter compared to the prior year.

Material volume and cost efficiency savings were achieved across all areas of the cost base, with the most material savings in marketing costs. The group reiterated its confidence in offsetting at least 75% of its gross profit decline through operational cost savings.

"Our financial services cash collection rates have remained stable and we continue to offer support and flexibility to those credit customers who require it," said Steve Johnson, chief executive. "We will continue to implement our refreshed strategy, and particularly mindful of an uncertain UK retail environment, we will continue to focus on cost control, deleveraging and cash generation."

Shore Capital analysts welcomed the surprise trading update, in-line with expectations, something they said has been absent from the business more often than not in recent years.

"It is also pleasing that N Brown is through its major restructuring programme, permitting a focus upon delivering its strategic plans. So, with trading trends improving, albeit sales are still lower, deliberately so to some extent, and with cash collections stable year-on-year, there are grounds to be demonstrably a little more cheerful for this now 92% digital business."

However, they believe there are reasons to be cautious. "UKEU outcome, Britain in recession, chaotic government and Covid. Whilst this is so, we would contend that N Brown may actually be in better shape to press on, react and respond to whatever comes its way than has been the case for some years…though we are becoming more positive on N Brown's investment thesis.

"Hence, whilst guidance still has to re-appear and we need more visibility to re-introduce formal financial forecasts, we find N Brown determined and focused. As such we are becoming more positive on the group's investment thesis."