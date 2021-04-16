By 2023, all plastic shopping bags in the brand’s US and Canada stores will be replaced with paper shoppers made from 40% post-consumer waste kraft material

US clothing retailer Old Navy has announced a wave of new plastic reduction commitments, including a pledge to eliminate plastic shopping bags in US and Canada stores by 2023.

Parent company Gap Inc has committed to eliminating unnecessary single-use plastics by 2030, and Old Navy is sharing steps towards that goal. By 2023, all plastic shopping bags in the brand's US and Canada stores will be replaced with paper shoppers made from 40% post-consumer waste kraft material.

By the end of 2021, the brand's plastic hanger recycling programme, currently in over half of its US and Canada stores, will extend to 100% of the fleet.

Additionally, packaging from OldNavy.com, as well as those from Gap Inc sister brands, will be updated to 50% recycled content, increased from the current 35%. Mailers, which will begin hitting mailboxes this summer, will also be reusable for returns and recyclable at drop-off locations.

The brand will also back 51 young GoFundMe fundraisers leading environmental progress in their communities.

Among these is Project 3R, a non-profit organisation dedicated to recycling awareness and launched by 11-year-old Ryan Hickman. Old Navy is naming Hickman as its head of FUNcycling, which will see the youngster work with the brand to select youth-led GoFundMe fundraisers focused on sustainability.

Old Navy's sustainability work is part of its The Imagine Mission purpose platform, which strives to create a better future for the next generation.