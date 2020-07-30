Open Apparel Registry launches PPE manufacturing map
By Michelle Russell | 30 July 2020
The Open Apparel Registry (OAR), a global map of garment factories funded by the Laudes Foundation, has developed a map to track facilities manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE).
The initial set of data launched today (30 July) allows users to upload and search for information on PPE manufacturing. The data has been pooled from a variety of sources including The Nation of Makers and Find the Masks collaboration, BRAC's University's Mapped in Bangladesh Rapid Survey initiative, and The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in India.
PPE facilities contributed to the database range in size, from small studios to large manufacturing units. Facility profiles include additional information on product type, as well as contact details for users to make an enquiry directly. The OAR team says it has not conducted an assessment of the quality of the PPE products manufactured at each facility – and that users will need to carry out their own due diligence checks.
It is now calling for additional datasets to add to the Registry. Contributions can include links to data sources, referrals and introductions to groups compiling this information, and direct outreach from facilities manufacturing PPE.
Searching and downloading the data from the OAR is free for all users once registered.
Sectors: Manufacturing, Sourcing, Technology
