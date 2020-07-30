Packaging firm develops data-driven platform to boost supply chain transparency
By Michelle Russell | 30 July 2020
Luxury fashion packaging provider Delta Global has launched a data-driven intelligence system to enable greater transparency and control in supply chains.
Delta Global Intelligence has been designed with the view that going green starts upstream. The company says that with outdated tracking and communications systems, many businesses are failing to streamline their processes in order to create a truly sustainable supply chain and ultimately, end product or service.
CEO Robert Lockyer says the company's new digital platform provides retailers with data and insights to make better informed decisions regarding supply, procurement and logistics in order to increase efficiency, reduce costs and minimise waste in their chains.
"Packaging is perhaps one of the more overlooked elements of a supply chain, but the waste created by it is one of the biggest hindrances to its sustainability. Tackling secondary packaging waste will require willingness and commitment to change from both suppliers and consumers, but a good starting point is identifying points in the chain that are creating waste," Delta Global says.
"Not only will greater transparency in supply chains unveil this, it will also allow you to find opportunities to reduce it, by identifying stages that can be removed or combined for example."
The firm adds that while typically, focus has been on the packaging at the end of a supply chain, instead, brands should use insight to firstly, reduce packaging waste passed onto consumers and secondly, revisit packaging designs to create something that can be reused or repurposed by the end customer.
"Ultimately, efforts should work towards creating a circular economy and reducing the industry's carbon footprint," it explains.
"In the fashion industry in particular, some of the biggest obstacles of this are the result of poor supply chain management. For instance, issues such as overstocking can create wasted stock, which retailers can try to sell discounted and risk devaluing their brand or throw away and let them end up in landfill.
"Either case is damaging to the brand, whether reputationally or financially, so there is clear motive to find a more efficient way to manage supply and demand. This is where brands need to start utilising data and insights from the supply chain to track trends and patterns, which in turn, can inform decisions on order quantities."
The Delta Global Intelligence solution has been built to provide a full view of the supply chain, from design through to delivery, allowing brands to mitigate risks, track trends and identify opportunities to save costs and reduce waste.
