PVH Corp, parent company to Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, has announced president Stefan Larsson will take up the role of CEO from February 2021.

Larsson will succeed Manny Chirico, the company's CEO since 2006. Chirico will continue in his role as chairman of the board of directors.

For the past 16 months, Larsson and Chirico have worked together to develop near-term actions and long-term strategies that "leverage the power of PVH". Most recently, they have been navigating the company through the impacts of Covid-19, driving towards an accelerated recovery, and setting up the business for future success post-pandemic.

Larsson joined PVH in June 2019 in the newly created role of president, overseeing the company's branded businesses and regions, and reporting directly to Chirico with the plan for him to succeed Chirico.

"It has been a privilege to work side by side with Manny in recent months, to learn first-hand how he has built PVH into one of the world's most admired fashion and lifestyle companies, and driven impressive growth," Larsson said. "It is an honour to become the leader of this exceptional company, and as we move into a new chapter of growth for PVH, I look forward to continuing its evolution, building on our inherent strengths, getting closer to the consumer than ever before, and working with an incredible team."

Prior to joining PVH last year, Larsson was CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp, where he improved its performance and set the path for future growth. Before that, he served as the global president of Old Navy, a division of Gap Inc, and helped the brand deliver 12 consecutive quarters of profitable growth, adding US$1bn in profitable sales.

Over nearly 15 years, Larsson was part of the team that grew Swedish retailer H&M sales from $3bn to $17bn and expanded the company's operations from 12 to 44 countries.

As chairman of the board, Chirico will continue to lead the PVH board and work with Larsson to ensure a successful transition. "With Stefan as our next CEO, we are well-positioned to navigate the rapidly changing retail landscape, drive brand relevance and meet the needs of our consumers, while positioning the company for long-term growth."

In July, PVH Corp announced plans to slash its North American corporate workforce by about 12% and exit its outlet store Heritage Brands Retail business as part of plans to align its operations in the region with the evolving retail landscape.

In its second-quarter earnings statement, the company said results exceeded company expectations, despite continued disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenues were down 33% to US$1.58bn, which represented an improvement compared to the percentage revenue drop for the quarter prior. Net losses amounted to $51.4m from earnings of $193.5m a year earlier.