Recover to scale recycled cotton fibre production
By Hannah Abdulla | 11 December 2020
A US-based company that recycles cotton waste into premium cotton fibre and cotton fibre blends has secured funding that will allow it to increase production to 200,000 metric tons of recycled cotton fibre per year by 2025.
The strategic partnership with Story3 Capital will allow Recover to expand to meet what it says is surging demand from the fashion industry. Ben Malka, the former CEO of Halston, is at the helm of the deal as operating partner at Story3 Capital and executive chairman of Recover.
Recover has a 70-year long history in textile recycling technology, and specialises in creating recycled cotton fibre from industrial and pre-and post-consumer cotton waste using proprietary technology and mechanical recycling machinery.
The fibre is ultimately spun into yarn by supply chain partners and transformed into finished garments and home textiles. Recover has supplied its recycled cotton and cotton blend fibres to brands such as Wrangler, H&M Group, Tommy Hilfiger, G-Star, The North Face, Billabong and Bonobo.
The company says that according to the Higg Material Sustainability Index, its recycled cotton fiber has the lowest environmental impact score in the world.
