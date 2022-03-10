Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
March 10, 2022

Responsible business conduct guide launches ahead of EU due diligence law

The Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textile (AGT) has drawn up an extensive document that helps companies in the sector to engage in international responsible business conduct (RBC) in preparation for upcoming legislation.

By Hannah Abdulla

The document contains links to resources, practical examples of companies, and explanations of terms in a move that also makes it useful for companies from other sectors to get started with international RBC. The document aims to help companies prepare for upcoming legislation around due diligence.

Last week, the European Commission adopted a proposal for a directive on corporate sustainability due diligence, meaning clothing brands selling and operating within the bloc will be held to account over the impact of their operations on the environment and people working within their supply chains.

The ‘Practical guide for companies on IRBC and OECD due diligence’ formed the basis for the annual assessment of participating companies in the Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textile that recently expired.

This framework, assessed positively by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), implements the OECD Guidelines for due diligence in a practical way through an extensive questionnaire. This means that companies identify, prevent and mitigate potential risks in their supply chain, and account for how they deal with them. The framework makes clear what a company should tackle first, why it is relevant, which tools are helpful and which organisations can help.

The European Union launched a proposal on the Corporate Social Responsibility Directive (CSRD) last year. The assessment framework helps companies to prepare for this and the impending due diligence laws. It takes companies step by step through the due diligence process and shows with examples how companies are already implementing this.

The Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textile says companies from all kinds of sectors can get started with it because it concerns the principles of a good due diligence system, according to the OECD Guidelines.

At the end of last month, the Laudes Foundation launched The Transparency in Action platform – a free resource – designed to help fashion brands around the world understand the role of transparency in enhancing performance, improving their own disclosures, and adapting to emerging legislation.

The platform also navigates the current fragmented landscape of transparency resources.

