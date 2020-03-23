VF Corp, Nike and Gap are among those closing stores to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19)

A raft of apparel and footwear brands and retailers including Primark, H&M, Nike and Gap Inc, are temporarily closing stores and cutting opening hours as part of efforts to help limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

23 March - Debenhams

Debenhams will temporarily close its UK and Republic of Ireland stores for trading from close of play today.

23 March - Primark

All 376 Primark stores in 12 countries are now closed until further notice. Primark-owner, Associated British Foods (ABF) said this represents a loss of some GBP650m (US$751.5m) of net sales per month.

23 March - Ted Baker

The vast majority of the group's retail stores and concessions are now closed (384 locations closed out of a total 416 locations globally). These represented about 68% of Ted Baker's Global Retail sales in FY2020.

21 March - H&M Group

H&M has decided to temporarily close its stores in the UK from today. The group said this will be for an initial period of two weeks, and it will then decide what happens next based on the latest advice from the UK government and the World Health Organisation.

21 March - New Look

In a customer email, New Look said it has made the decision to temporarily close all of its stores in the UK today from 5 pm local time.

21 March - The John Lewis Partnership

The John Lewis Partnership will temporarily close all of its 50 John Lewis shops at close of business on 23 March as a result of the impact of coronavirus.

19 March - Wolverine World Wide

The company has temporarily closed its retail stores through at least 27 March. This is a fleet of approximately 90 stores representing less than US$100m of annual revenue.

19 March - The TJX Companies

Effective today the company is closing all of its stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia for two weeks. In certain regions, including Germany, Poland, Austria, Ireland, and the Netherlands, and a number of US and Canadian locations, the company had previously closed stores based on several factors, including government or health department requirements. The TJX Companies is also closing its online businesses, distribution centres and offices.

19 March - Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival will tempograrily close its stores to consumers across the US and Puerto Rico until 2 April, effective today.

19 March - Kohl's

Kohl's will close its stores nationwide this evening through at least 1 April.

18 March - JCPenney Company

JCPenney will temporarily close its stores and business offices, starting 18 March. The stores and business offices are scheduled to reopen 2 April.

18 March - Tailored Brands

Beginning 17 March, Tailored Brands has closed stores in the US and Canada until 28 March to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees and customers. The company continues to monitor this timing based on guidance from health authorities.

18 March - J.Jill

Effective 18 March, the company has temporarily closed all stores through 27 March and will focus on serving its customers through its e-commerce site.

18 March - Dollar Tree & Family Dollar

All Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores are now closing at 8.00 pm local time effective 18 March until further notice.

18 March - Skechers USA

Skechers is temporarily closing its company-owned Skechers retail stores in North America and select European markets through 28 March. The move follows the earlier closures of company-owned and third-party-owned stores in several severely impacted international regions.

18 March - Walmart

US retail giant Walmart is further adjusting its operating hours in a move that will see US stores open between 7 am and 8.30 pm. Stores that open later than 7 am will continue their regular starting hours. This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitise the store. From 24 March through 28 April, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.

18 March - Caleres

In addition to the previous steps the company has taken to temporarily close its branded retail stores and certain Famous Footwear stores located in highly impacted areas, Caleres has elected to close its remaining Famous Footwear locations. These additional closures will begin 19 March, with all retail locations, both branded and Famous Footwear, expected to remain closed through 2 April. Consumers can still purchase products online from Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds and Sam Edelman.

18 March - Gap Inc

Gap Inc will temporarily close its Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix stores across North America, effective 19 March. "To assist the efforts underway to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all stores in North America for the next two weeks," said incoming CEO, Sonia Syngal.

17 March - Adidas

German sportswear giant Adidas has decided to temporarily close Adidas-owned and Reebok-owned stores in Europe, United States and Canada. The closures will go into effect from 17 March in the US and Canada and 18 March in Europe and will last through 29 March. Adidas-owned and Reebok-owned stores in large parts of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Russia and emerging markets are currently open and will continue their normal operations.

17 March - Deckers Brands

Ugg stores in North America and Europe, as well as the Sanuk store in Orlando, will be temporarily closed from today through 31 March.

17 March - Selfridges

Luxury department store Selfridges took to Twitter to announce it will temporarily close its four physical stores in London, Birmingham, and Manchester on 18 March. It will continue to serve customers through its website and social channels.

17 March - Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th will temporarily close all of its stores across the US and Canada on 18 March. The company expects for stores to remain closed for two weeks, unless otherwise instructed by government or public health officials, and will reassess operations at that time. Saks Off 5th will continue to be available for its customers online.

17 March - Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue has made the decision to temporarily close all of its stores across the US and Canada, effective 18 March. The company expects for stores to remain closed for two weeks, unless otherwise instructed by government or public health officials, and will reassess operations at that time. Saks Fifth Avenue will continue to be available for its customers online and through its mobile app

17 March - Hudson's Bay Company

Hudson's Bay has made the decision to temporarily close all its stores, effective immediately. Stores will remain closed for two weeks, and operations will be reassessed at that time.

17 March - The Buckle

The Buckle will temporarily close all brick and mortar stores effective 18 March through 31 March. During this time, the company's online store will remain open.

17 March - Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, the owner of iconic denim brands Wrangler and Lee, will temporarily close to the general public all owned and operated retail locations across North America and Europe, effective 18 March. Kontoor anticipates the stores to remain closed to the general public through 27 March. The store closures include the company's VF Outlet, Lee-Wrangler Outlets, Lee-Wrangler Clearance Centers, Wrangler and Hometown Studio stores. The company's owned direct-to-consumer channels remain operational and continue to serve consumers.

17 March - Tilly's

Tilly's is temporarily closing all 239 of its stores across the United States effective at the end of the 18 March. The company expects that the closures will remain in place until at least 27 March, although this timing remains subject to change.

17 March - Macy's Inc

Macy's Inc will temporarily close all stores by end of business on 17 March through 31 March. This includes all Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores.

17 March - Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited will temporarily close all directly operated Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors stores in North America from 18 March and in Europe from 19 March through 10 April.

17 March - Express Inc

Effective immediately, the company will close all Express and Express Factory Outlet stores until 27 March.

17 March - L Brands

L Brands will temporarily close all Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret and Pink stores in the United States and Canada, effective 17 March through 29 March.

17 March - Designer Brands Inc

Designer Brands Inc has decided to temporarily close its North American retail locations, as of close of business on 17 March. Its e-commerce operations remain open as do its warehouses to fulfil online orders.

17 March - H&M Group

H&M Group will temporarily close all its 460 stores in Germany from 18 March. It is also closing all its stores for two weeks in the US and Canada, comprising 590 and 96 locations respectively, along with those in Portugal and Belgium. In addition to the information released on 16 March, the group has temporarily also closed all its stores in Switzerland, Greece, Slovakia, Lithuania, Peru, Ukraine, the Philippines, Malaysia and Cyprus. In China, 500 stores out of 516 have now re-opened. Sales in China have gradually started to recover as the situation in the country has improved.

17 March - Tapestry Inc

Effective at close of business today, Tapestry will temporarily close all directly operated Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman stores in North America and Europe. Stores will be closed through 27 March, at which time Tapestry will determine the appropriate next steps in light of the environment.

16 March - Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing has decided to temporarily close all of its 50 Uniqlo stores in the US from 17 March until further notice.

16 March - Levi Strauss & Co

Levi Strauss & Co will temporarily close its owned and operated retail locations in the United States and Canada as of 16 March. The company expects these stores to remain closed through 27 March.

16 March - Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, which owns the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide brands, has temporarily closed all owned retail stores and restaurants in North America, effective 17 March through 30 March.

16 March - Crocs Inc

Crocs will temporarily close all of its company-operated retail stores in North America, effective 17 March through 27 March. Many retail stores in Europe are also currently closed in compliance with local regulations. In Asia Pacific, many company-operated stores have re-opened and store traffic has begun to improve.

16 March - Dollar General

All Dollar General stores plan to close one hour earlier to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing, effective 17 March. The company is also "strongly encouraging" that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

16 March - PVH Corp

PVH Corp, owner of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, will close temporarily all company-operated retail stores across North America and Europe until 29 March. Many of the company-operated stores across the Asia Pacific region have re-opened, although stores in some regions are operating on reduced hours. While retail store traffic has shown some improvement over the past month, it remains down significantly compared with the prior year.

16 March - Canada Goose

Canada Goose will close all retail stores in North America and Europe until at least 31 March. In Greater China, retail stores remain open. The company's store in Tokyo, which is partner-operated and accounted for in its wholesale channel, is also open with a reduced schedule. In Canada, the company will begin closing its in-house production facilities as of 17 March for at least a two-week period.

16 March - Nordstrom Inc

Nordstrom is to temporarily close its stores, including Nordstrom full-line, Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club clubhouses and Jeffrey in the US and Canada for two weeks. Nordstrom continues to serve customers through its online business, which made up one-third of sales in 2019. The company is also withdrawing its 2020 guidance, which did not include the impact of Covid-19.

16 March - Guess Inc

Guess will temporarily close all of its retail stores in the United States and Canada through 27 March as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. The closures follow similar temporary closures of Guess-operated stores that are currently in place in a number of countries in Europe. In Asia, where store closures related to Covid-19 began, most of the Guess-operated stores have reopened.

16 March - VF Corporation

VF Corp has announced the temporary closure of all owned retail stores across North America through 5 April. In addition to its retail fleet, VF has closed its corporate and brand offices in North America until 5 April and is enabling all office employees to work remotely. In mainland Europe, VF has closed all offices and retail store locations until further notice, and its locations in the United Kingdom are currently operating on reduced hours. Currently, the company's offices in Greater China are open and about 90% of its retail store locations are now open for business. VF's offices and retail locations in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan remain open, but office employees are working remotely, and retail store locations are operating on reduced hours in some cases.

16 March - H&M Group

Following decisions by the authorities, all of fashion retailer H&M Group's stores are temporarily closed in Italy since the past few days and during the weekend all stores were also closed temporarily in Poland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, France and partly in Greece. All of the group's stores in Austria, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and Kazakhstan are closing from 16 March. The online store remains open.

15 March - Urban Outfitters

US clothing retailer Urban Outfitters has decided to close all of its stores around the globe until at least 28 March. With regard to its global offices, Urban Outfitters has asked its corporate employees, whose jobs allow them to work remotely, to do so for the foreseeable future. It has also divided employees who cannot work remotely into shifts to reduce density and create social distance.

15 March - Abercrombie & Fitch Co

US teen fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch has temporarily closed all stores across its brands in North America and EMEA until 28 March to help limit the spread of the virus. Its locations in the APAC region will remain open. The company's online stores currently remain open in all regions. The company is also withdrawing the first-quarter and full-year 2020 outlook issued on 4 March, although it still expects material adverse impacts. It is not providing an updated outlook at this time.

15 March - Lands' End

Lands' End is closing all retail stores in the US through 29 March.

15 March - Under Armour

Under Armour will close all stores in North America until 28 March.

15 March - Nike Inc

Nike has decided to close its stores in multiple countries around the world including in the US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19). The closures will go into effect until 27 March. Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.

15 March - Lululemon Athletica

In light of the "rapidly changing developments," Lululemon is closing all stores in North America and Europe through 27 March.

15 March - Gap Inc

Gap has temporarily reduced store hours for all of its stores across the US and Canada. In a statement, incoming CEO Sonia Syngal said the company is temporarily closing more than 100 locations in areas where it has assessed the greatest impact.

15 March - Columbia Sportswear Company

Outdoor apparel and footwear company Columbia Sportswear said it will close its North America brick and mortar retail stores through to 27 March. Columbia's administrative facilities remain open to provide customer support.

14 March - Allbirds

Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds has closed its stores in the US and Europe until 27 March. The company also noted its corporate staff are working from home.

