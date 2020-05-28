Gap, Superdry, and Abercrombie & Fitch are among the latest retailers to outline store reopening plans

John Lewis, Ross Stores, and Lululemon Athletica are among the latest apparel brands and retailers to outline reopening plans after stores and online operations were closed temporarily worldwide as part of efforts to help limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

27 May - Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren has reopened approximately two-thirds of its stores in Europe and nearly half of our stores in North America through the last half of May. The company is assessing reopenings on a location-by-location basis, as guided by local governments and health authorities.

27 May - John Lewis

John Lewis will begin to reopen its shops for customers as part of a gradual approach from 15 June, starting with its Poole and Kingston department stores, followed by 11 others on 18 June. The company said it will open more locations throughout the summer depending on the response from customers and staff and plans initially to open just under a quarter of its shops. Branches selected to open have been chosen primarily because of their accessibility by car.

22 May - Ross Stores

Discount department store retailer Ross Stores began a phased process of reopening stores on a market by market basis on 14 May. The company, which operates the Ross Dress for Less and DD's Discounts stores, says around 700 stores have reopened since, with the remaining stores expected to be reopened over the coming weeks.

21 May - Lululemon Athletica

After closing the majority of Lululemon stores globally outside of Greater China in mid-March, the company is gradually welcoming shoppers back to select locations where it is permitted to do so. Lululemon's phased reopening approach incorporates key learnings from its successful reopening in Greater China and is being carried out week-by-week, market-by-market in accordance with local government and public health authority guidelines. As of today, Lululemon has reopened over 150 store locations across North America, Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia, with approximately 200 additional locations set to reopen over the next two weeks.

21 May - Macy's Inc

Department store retailer Macy's began reopening stores on 4 May and now has approximately 190 Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores open in their full formats. The company expects another 80 Macy's stores to open for Memorial Day weekend (25 May) and is also offering curbside pickup in many locations, including some stores that remain closed to the public. With two weeks of results from reopened stores, customer demand is "moderately higher than we anticipated," Macy's said.

20 May - TJX Companies

Beginning 2 May, TJX Companies started to reopen stores in select states and countries in accordance with local government guidelines. To date, the company has reopened more than 1,600 of its stores worldwide. Initial sales overall have been above last year's across all states and countries for the over 1,100 stores that have been reopened for at least a week. In the US, the company has fully or partially reopened in 25 states. Internationally, TJX Canada began reopening stores in some provinces this week, and stores in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands and Australia are fully open. Stores in the UK and Ireland remain closed. TJX Companies expects to continue reopening stores around the world in a phased approach, and believes most will have reopened by the end of June.

20 May - L Brands

L Brands intends to "thoughtfully" open stores throughout the second quarter, taking steps to ensure the safety of customers and associates, and adhering to government guidelines. The company expects the majority of its stores will be open by the end of July.

20 May - Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival began re-opening stores in late-April and by 5 May, more than 50% of its stores were re-opened in states where stay-at-home orders were relaxed or cancelled. As of today, 318 stores are open, which represents 82% of store locations. Pending any government changes, the company expects to have over 95% of stores open by the second week of June.

19 May - JCPenney

JCPenney has announced plans to fully reopen a number of stores across four states tomorrow, taking the total of fully open locations nationwide to 153 after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company will open 11 Ohio stores, seven in Indiana stores, 12 Florida stores, and 34 locations in Texas stores.

19 May - PVH Corp

PVH Corp, owner of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, has released a phased reopening plan for its stores in the US and around the world. As of today, approximately 180 company-operated stores across all brands are now open in North America, along with 350 in Europe, 1,000 in Asia, 75 in Australia and four in Brazil. Phased reopening will continue over the next several weeks as additional localities lift restrictions on retail operations and other requirements are met.

19 May - Kohl's

Kohl's has begun what CEO Michelle Gass called the "rebuilding process", recently reopening about 50% of its stores across the US.

18 May - The Children's Place

On 19 May, The Children's Place is planning to reopen stores in ten states: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Utah. The company will continue to reopen stores on a phased timeline, as state and local guidelines and conditions permit. Currently, over 40% of its US stores are in states and counties that have not yet been authorised to reopen to the public.

15 May - VF Corp

VF Corp has started a phased reopening of its retail stores in the EMEA region, in accordance with guidance from government entities and healthcare authorities. In North America, VF is prepared to begin a phased reopening of its retail stores also subject to guidance to allow proper training and preparation of the retail environment. Currently, all of VF's retail stores in the APAC region, including Mainland China, have reopened. VF currently expects most of its retail stores to be open by mid-calendar year 2020. While most of VF's wholesale customers in North America and EMEA remain closed, many have announced reopening plans in the coming weeks.

14 May - Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear will reopen 30 Columbia branded stores in ten states tomorrow, bringing back more than 250 of its furloughed retail workers. The move follows the company's first successful reopening of a Columbia branded store in Nebraska last week and brings its total number of US stores reopened to 31. Columbia expects to continue opening its US stores during the coming months with guidance from state and local authorities and communities.

14 May - Nike, Inc

Nike has gradually reopened a small number of Nike-owned stores across North America, EMEA, and APLA as states and countries within each of these geographies ease quarantine measures and begin marketplace recovery. Specifically, store reopening has begun in over 15 countries including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Brazil, and the United States. As of today, roughly 40% of Nike-owned stores in EMEA, 15% in APLA and 5% in North America, are open with some operating with reduced hours. The company's wholesale partners in these countries have also begun to re-open stores. In addition, all Nike-owned stores and over 95% of partner stores in Greater China and South Korea are open, with some still operating with reduced hours.

14 May - Dillard's

Including 24 clearance centres, Dillard's has re-opened 149 locations to date. Additionally, the company currently plans to re-open 116 Dillard's stores and five clearance centres next week. Once these additional locations are opened, the company will have a total of 241 Dillard's stores and 29 clearance centres open.

14 May - Tapestry, Inc

Tapestry, taking a phased market-by-market approach, has begun the store reopening process in North America, Europe and additional markets in Asia in accordance with governmental guidelines. By the end of this week, the company expects to have over 300 Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman stores in North America offering curbside or store pickup service. In addition, approximately 20 stores in Europe, 35 stores across Japan, 35 stores in Malaysia and nearly 30 stores in Australia will be open to customers on modified operating hours. The approach to store operations is tailored by market, with stores offering a combination of in-store shopping, curbside and storefront pickup, with varying hours, as conditions allow. The phased reopening approach builds upon successful strategies developed in China and South Korea, where all stores have reopened.

13 May - Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand has reopened its first location and is preparing for the re-opening of other retail stores.?The denim?technical design team re-purposed available materials, such as promotional bandanas and fabrics from stock supplies,?to create ?hundreds of? reusable? cloth masks for store associates to use.

13 May - Caleres

Caleres has begun a phased reopening of its Famous Footwear and branded – Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Sam Edelman – retail stores. The company currently expects to have approximately 435 locations open by the end of May and anticipates the vast majority of its stores to restart in-store service by the end of June.

12 May - Levi Strauss & Co

Levi Strauss & Co plans to reopen a "handful" of its Levi's stores later this week, and has started to offer curbside pickup at almost 100 locations. The denim giant said it will take a measured approach as it continues to open more of its stores across the country in the following weeks and months.

12 May - Mango

Spanish fashion retailer Mango is accelerating its store reopening plan and now has more than 1,000 stores open to the public worldwide. Specifically, it has reopened 1,050 stores in a total of 72 countries, 50 of which have now reopened their entire stores network. These countries include Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Israel, the Netherlands, Poland, and South Africa. In the last few days, the company has begun to reopen stores in Spain and France, where the stores had been closed since 14 and 15 March, respectively. These two markets, the most important for the brand in terms of turnover, have now reopened 234 stores with the multinational expecting to have the remaining 344 stores reopened by 2 June. Mango plans to reopen an additional 700 stores by the end of May which, added to the 1,000 that are already open today, would represent approximately 80% of the company's entire store network.

11 May - Genesco

On 1 May, Genesco began reopening some stores where state and local officials have allowed malls to operate. The company's Journeys business is currently operating in more than 300 locations and anticipates reopening over 400 stores by the end of May, while its Johnston & Murphy business plans to begin its initial phase of store reopenings with up to 30 locations reopening this week, up to an additional 40 locations next week, and a more "aggressive" schedule to follow. Based upon the current plans of state and local governments, Genesco said it expects many more openings in June.

11 May - Primark

Primark has reopened all of its eight stores in Belgium today following the reopening of five locations in Austria last week and 20 stores in the Netherlands. A Primark spokesperson said: "Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers. That is why we will only reopen our stores once we are convinced that it is safe and right to do so. We are closely following all safety advice from governments and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores."

8 May - Tilly's, Inc

Tilly's currently expects to reopen 26 of its stores to the public on or about 15 May, including certain stores in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Utah. The company said it will continue to monitor the guidance from local, state and federal governments and health organisations, as well as announcements made by mall landlords to determine the pace of these anticipated reopenings and any future store reopenings.

7 May - Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands has outlined plans for a phased reopening of Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G stores in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines in the US. The company expects to open approximately 300 stores by Memorial Day (25 May), with the first stores opening in Georgia and Texas this week. In addition, the firm is currently reviewing plans to open its Moores Clothing for Men stores in Canada. To further enhance safety and meet customers' needs, Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores will also offer new curbside pickup.

7 May - Superdry

Superdry said it began a controlled re-opening of stores in Germany, Sweden and Denmark on 24 April in line with the relevant government advice in those markets. As at 6 May, 48 stores have re-opened across Europe, with 130 expected by the end of May.

6 May - Gap, Inc

Gap, Inc is preparing to re-open 800 of its Old Navy, Athleta, Gap, Banana Republic, Janie and Jack, and Intermix stores before the end of the month, starting with a small selection of locations in Texas this weekend. In a blog post, the retailer said in addition to 1,000 'Ship from Store' locations, Curbside Pickup is available in 75 locations with plans to expand both programmes in the coming months.

6 May - Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch has begun to open select stores globally on a rolling basis and will continue to do so in the weeks ahead as state and local regulations allow.

5 May - Carter's, Inc

In the firm's first-quarter earnings release today, Carter's CEO Michael Case said the company plans to begin reopening some of its stores later this week as several states have begun to lift restrictions on store operations and stay-at-home orders.

4 May - Express

Express expects to reopen approximately 300 of its stores before Memorial Day (25 May). Beginning with a few stores that opened last week in Georgia and South Carolina, the company said it will be taking a phased approach with the pace and staffing calibrated to mall traffic and consumer demand, and the overall plan will be accelerated or modified based on the learning and any updated associate and customer safety measures.

4 May - Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival has outlined plans to re-open the majority of its stores across the United States. On 1 May, the company re-opened 122 stores in states where state and local officials have relaxed or cancelled their orders. Additionally, today, Shoe Carnival will add approximately 62 additional stores to its "open list." The firm plans to open additional stores over the coming days and weeks, in-line with state and local guidelines, with a goal of having most stores open to the public by the end of May.

30 April - Tapestry, Inc

Beginning 1 May, in accordance with state and local guidelines, Tapestry will reopen approximately 40 stores in North America for contactless curbside or storefront pickup service only. In Europe, the group has opened five locations in Germany and Austria, as well as a dozen in Australia. Tapestry said it is planning a phased approach to welcome shoppers back into safety enhanced stores where teams will be equipped with gloves and masks, offer sanitisers and wipes at the cash wrap, and limit the number of customers to align with recommended social distancing practices.

30 April - Dillard's

Dillard's has announced plans to re-open 55 stores in select locations following their temporary closure. Dillard's will re-open 55 locations beginning 5 May in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Management is monitoring all markets for easing of government restrictions and will re-open stores as soon as possible.

29 April - Five Below

"As certain states and localities update their restrictions, we are beginning the process of reopening our stores and reconnecting with our customers," said CEO Joel Anderson. "We opened 17 stores in Arkansas, Iowa and Nebraska last week, with another 100 plus stores opened in five additional states this week, and expect many more to open in the first half of May." The company plans to open additional stores over the coming weeks, as local conditions permit, with a goal of having the majority of Five Below stores open to the public by early June. It has also launched a new service, offering curbside pick-up, starting with approximately 40 stores in Florida, Tennessee, California and Texas, and plans to expand to "hundreds" of stores this week.

29 April - Belk

Belk stores in South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma plan to open to shoppers on 1 May. Stores will begin by opening from noon-6 pm and Belk will limit the number of people shopping in the store to ensure social distancing standards are observed. In addition to reopening stores, Belk launched Curbside Pickup at most stores, including all stores that will be open in May, which offers an additional limited contact shopping option. Belk's multi-phase reopening of its stores will follow local and state protocol. The retailer is anticipating additional store openings in more states throughout May.

28 April - Citi Trends

Citi Trends said it is evaluating plans and timing for the reopening of its stores and distribution centres, which have been closed for approximately six weeks. The company intends to reopen stores and its centres as soon as practical and when it is deemed safe to do so based on state and local orders in the respective markets. It expects the timing for the reopening of its stores to be phased-in over a period of time and largely dependent on state and local orders. As such, as of this past weekend, the company's stores in Arkansas have safely reopened with reduced operating hours. Citi Trends will continue to provide updates on its current store operations on its website.

27 April - Chico's FAS

Chico's, which operates the Chico's, White House Black Market, Soma, and TellTale brands, is taking a three-pronged approach to reopening its boutiques as outlined in a statement by CEO Bonnie Brooks. Beginning 4 May, Chico's will roll out three phases of reopening its locations, starting with the fulfillment of national orders through stores using store inventories. The second step will be 'buy-online-pick up in store' (BOPIS) and will include contactless curbside pickup, while the third and final phase will see the introduction of a new shop-by-appointment service for all brands. Store openings will be consistent with local health and safety guidelines and regulations.

20 April - Mango

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has begun to reopen its stores across Europe and expects more than 620 locations will be open to the public by the end of the month. The first stores to reopen have been in Austria and the Netherlands where the authorities have allowed four and 16 stores, respectively, to reopen. This week, Mango plans to reopen the remaining 16 stores it has in the Netherlands and another 42 stores in Germany. A further 27 stores will also reopen in the Czech Republic, Latvia, Georgia, Cyprus, and Ukraine. These stores are in addition to 62 locations in 17 countries in which the Covid-19 pandemic has had a lower impact and which did not close their doors at any time. These include Finland, Norway, Sweden, South Korea, Indonesia, and Belarus. Similarly, there are another 53 stores in countries such as China, which have reopened in the last few weeks. In total, Mango now has 135 stores open to the public and expects that this figure will increase by 483 during April, bringing the total to 621.