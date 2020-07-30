Sanitising closet uses UV light to disinfect garments
By Beth Wright | 30 July 2020
Püre, a manufacturer of disinfectant products, has developed a new sanitising closet that uses UV light to help retailers disinfect garments, destroying 99.9% of pathogens, while keeping retail tags intact.
As retailer dressing rooms are at high risk for cross-contamination, the new PüreCouture device is designed to sanitise garments between fittings, the firm says.
The 3.5 sq ft device offers a range of cycle options including quick sanitise to complete a cycle for small items in two minutes and can hold up to 20 garments with the combination use of hanging and rack space.
"PüreCouture gives retailers a turn-key solution to ensure employee and customer safety while abiding by best practices for serving customers. We see this as a new product with immediate needs as well as a long-term alternative to dry cleaning and manual sterilisation of merchandise," says Micaela Johnston, president and CEO of Püre.
The device is also available for in-home use as an alternative to traditional dry cleaning, using UV-C light, vibration, and gentle steam in place of chemical treatments.
Püre says the process is safe for the colour, brightness, and care of delicate materials including silk, cashmere, and wool.
Research is ramping up around the world to provide textiles with antiviral and antibacterial properties. Brazilian textile major Santista Textil is set to launch a new fabric treatment that protects workwear, denim and other apparel from SARS-CoV-2, the strain that causes the novel coronavirus, while denim finishing technology specialist Jeanologia has also developed a sanitisation box that it says is certified to eliminate the coronavirus from textiles, apparel and footwear.
