SanMar digitises financial supply chain to drive growth
By Hannah Abdulla | 11 February 2021
Sports apparel supplier SanMar Corporation has selected cloud-based Infor Nexus Financial Supply Chain Management solutions to streamline collaboration with trading partners for greater visibility and control of orders, statuses and payments.
The ability to collaborate on purchase orders more easily, automate invoices and perform N-way matching in a digital network will help SanMar reduce manual processes internally and with trading partners. This will support its efforts to improve scalability and better serve customers.
SanMar Corporation is a national supplier of 21 retail, private label and mill brands. The company supplies apparel and accessories to screen printers, embroiderers, promotional products distributors, athletic dealers, and industrial launderers. A family-owned and operated business since 1971, SanMar is based in Issaquah, Washington, with ten distribution centres nationwide.
"SanMar has a supply chain vision that's built around network connectivity," said Jeremy Lott, CEO of SanMar Corporation. "We believe digital transformation is foundational to our future growth, and it will further enhance relations with our suppliers and customers. Improved trading partner collaboration through Infor will enable data, inventory and capital to be available where they're most needed in the supply chain, to the benefit of the entire SanMar ecosystem."
Infor will provide a single cloud network to connect internal and external parties and systems. Document automation and digitisation of surrounding processes, including invoice approvals, purchase order delivery, and settlements, will remove friction from the supplier transaction process. Factory management and quality assurance automation will deliver efficiency and data integrity to improve compliance and performance.
"The world's leading supply chains today function as business networks that operate in sync to benefit the end customer as well as all trading partners in the ecosystem," said Infor VP Ken Mizera. "SanMar is applying that holistic view by taking all of the emails, spreadsheets and portals that typically clog up a supply chain and replacing them with a digital environment in the cloud. This results in suppliers receiving payments on time, customers receiving orders on time, and SanMar expanding its brand and market share as a preferred vendor and customer."
Sectors: Apparel, Manufacturing, Technology
