Sateri begins lyocell fibre production in China
Chinese viscose producer Sateri has entered the country's lyocell fibre market after commencing production in Rizhao, Shandong in a move that broadens the firm's portfolio and will bolster lyocell supply to the textile and non-woven markets.
