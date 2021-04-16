Sri Lankan apparel manufacturer Star Garments Group, part of the Komar company, has opened its 11th factory in Buttala, which it says will contribute to US$12m in exports annually.

The facility is equipped with modern infrastructure and technology to produce cut and sew knitwear for some of the world's leading brands, and will provide jobs for over 1,000 people.

Star Garments is part of US-based Komar, a global apparel products company that specialises in the design, marketing, sourcing and distribution of sleepwear, loungewear, intimates and layering products. Established in 1908, the group manages a diverse portfolio consisting over 100 owned, licensed and private label brands. It's own brands include Carole Hochman, Cuddl Duds, Jane & Bleecker, OnGossamer and Saint Eve.

Komar president and CEO, Charles Komar, said: "This investment reaffirms our long-term commitment to Sri Lanka's apparel industry and paves the way towards stimulating economic empowerment among rural towns and villages.

"This is undoubtedly the future of the industry and we are inspired to be a part of this. We are challenging the status quo by going beyond conventional thinking to embrace a culture and philosophy where corporate responsibility including sustainability produce both thriving communities and successful enterprises."

Star Garments group managing director A Sukumaran added: "We believe the future of the apparel industry in Sri Lanka lies in establishing purpose-driven infrastructure within communities, be it towns or villages, breaking away from the traditional norm of being based in industrial parks. This will spur inclusive economic growth which is highly beneficial to the country in many aspects. Our Star factory at Buttala reflects our intention and passion in this regard."