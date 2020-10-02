Target increases uptake of responsible rayon
By Beth Wright | 2 October 2020
Target is pursuing viscose-apparel garment supply chains that are free of ancient and endangered forests, endangered species and controversial sources
US department store retailer Target Corporation has increased the amount of responsible CanopyStyle rayon used in its products over the last year and is continuing to replace conventional polyester with polyester made from recycled plastic.
Target's '2020 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report' reflects the retailer's activities for fiscal year 2019, as well as some initiatives that occurred after 1 February 2020, and prior to publication.
With about 1,900 stores and more than 50 owned and exclusive brands, Target's value chain includes a supply chain spanning 49 countries, operations across all 50 states, and products and services for over 30m customers.
Its supply chain highlights include helping farmers save 12bn gallons of water in partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), and its participation in the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag to find and test innovative alternatives to single-use bags.
Target is currently working towards viscose apparel supply chains that are free of ancient and endangered forests, endangered species and controversial sources by 2020.
In its report, it states an increase in the amount of responsible CanopyStyle rayon used in its products. Two large suppliers – representing 8.8% of its overall apparel spend and 29.4% of its Cat & Jack children's line specifically – committed to meeting the CanopyStyle requirements.
Meanwhile, as of mid-2020, 16 of the retailer's owned and exclusive brands had products that used recycled polyester, sourced from around 17 suppliers, including Repreve.
"This is how we're addressing our ongoing commitment to replace conventional polyester with polyester made from recycled plastic in owned- and exclusive-brand apparel, accessories and home products," it states in the report. "In addition, from its inception, our new brand All in Motion was developed with the intent of using recycled polyester, accounting for over 8,000 metric tonnes of our recycled polyester consumption."
Elsewhere, Target is also striving to source all owned-brand paper-based retail packaging from sustainably managed forests by 2022.
The retailer says sustainable paper retail packaging has risen from 14% in 2017 to 51% this year, largely through direct negotiations and agreements with packaging suppliers.
Elsewhere, since 2018 the company has trained over 2,700 team members and vendor partners on embedding circular design into its product, packaging and store-design processes.
Looking ahead, Target will continue to use the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Facility Environmental Module (FEM) and the Social & Labor Convergence Program tool, as well as collaborating with Better Work to measure supply chain performance and drive continuous improvement across our global manufacturing footprint.
As part of its efforts to eliminate forced and underaged labour, the retailer says it plans to deepen its investment into preventative efforts within factories, at the community level and with other key stakeholders along the workers' journey, including labour agents.
"Forced and underaged labor have no place at Target. Together with our vendors, NGO partners and industry experts, we're dedicated to preventing, identifying and swiftly remediating these abuses – if found – in our global manufacturing supply chains," Target says in its CR report.
