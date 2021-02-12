All in Motion offers activewear and sporting goods

Target's private label activewear brand All in Motion has soared to become a US$1bn brand a year since its launch.

In just one year, All in Motion became a billion-dollar brand, exceeded industry growth and drove market share gains at Target – all while delivering on our commitment to inclusivity, quality and sustainability," the retailer says.

With people spending more time at home during the pandemic, they have been switching to easy-to-wear, comfortable activewear and loungewear for everyday use.

"In its first year, All in Motion stood out in the marketplace, providing guests incredible activewear and sporting goods for whatever their daily lives bring," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, style and owned brands, Target.

The line was designed around feedback from thousands of customers, and uses sustainably sourced materials across a range of sizes (XS-4X for women, S-3X for men and XS-XXL for kids). It includes leggings, sports bras and yoga mats.

In a bid to expand on the idea of comfort, the retailer has now released its first seamless collection, including seamless leggings and T-shirts.