Target year-old activewear brand hits $1bn mark
By Hannah Abdulla | 12 February 2021
All in Motion offers activewear and sporting goods
Target's private label activewear brand All in Motion has soared to become a US$1bn brand a year since its launch.
In just one year, All in Motion became a billion-dollar brand, exceeded industry growth and drove market share gains at Target – all while delivering on our commitment to inclusivity, quality and sustainability," the retailer says.
With people spending more time at home during the pandemic, they have been switching to easy-to-wear, comfortable activewear and loungewear for everyday use.
"In its first year, All in Motion stood out in the marketplace, providing guests incredible activewear and sporting goods for whatever their daily lives bring," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, style and owned brands, Target.
The line was designed around feedback from thousands of customers, and uses sustainably sourced materials across a range of sizes (XS-4X for women, S-3X for men and XS-XXL for kids). It includes leggings, sports bras and yoga mats.
In a bid to expand on the idea of comfort, the retailer has now released its first seamless collection, including seamless leggings and T-shirts.
Sectors: Apparel, Retail, Sourcing
Companies: Target Corporation
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
RESEARCH
COVID-19 Impact on Target Corporation and its future prospects
The post coronavirus (COVID-19) company impact report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Target Corporation & its future prospects....
RESEARCH
Low & Bonar Plc (LWB) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Low & Bonar PLC (Low & Bonar) designs and manufactures a wide range of engineering products. The company’s product portfolio comprises woven and non-woven geotextiles, construction fibers, grids, coat...
RESEARCH
Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Hugo Boss AG (Hugo) is an apparel manufacturer. The company primarily designs, develops, manufactures and markets fashion clothes and accessories for men and women. Its products include apparel, shoes...
NEWS
Artistic Milliners commits to clean supply chain practices
Pakistani denim manufacturer Artistic Milliners has joined the Apparel Impact Roundtable (AIR), an advisory group of Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), in a move that will see the company help adapt clea...
RESEARCH
Under Armour Inc (UAA) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Under Armour Inc (Under Armour) is a developer, marketer and distributor of apparel, footwear and accessories. The company provides products under multiple price levels to cater diverse customer categ...
Most Popular
Insights
- What will it take to replace Xinjiang cotton?
- Third year China's US apparel imports slip
- US apparel prices from China drop to decade low
- Here's why companies source apparel from Myanmar
- Coup will prompt re-evaluation of Myanmar sourcing
News
- Lectra to acquire Gerber Technology for EUR300m
- Brands back textile waste project in Bangladesh
- Lululemon chair backs new acquisition vehicle
- US Q4 in brief –Under Armour, HanesBrands
- HanesBrands to exit PPE and European innerwear
Market research
- Global Sportswear Market to 2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Apparel Market in United States of America (USA) to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Global apparel markets: business update, December 2020
- Rental and Resale Trends in the Global Apparel Market
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..