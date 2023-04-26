The news comes as Ted Baker’s new owner, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), progresses its conversion into a brand licensing business. Credit: [Shutterstock]

According to media reports, the chief executive of Ted Baker, Rachel Osborne is close to leaving the company six months after it was acquired by American entertainment conglomerate ABG.

Osborne, who took over Ted Baker in the midst of a governance and accounting crisis in 2020, is expected to resign in the coming months, Sky News said, citing sources.

ABG did not respond to requests for comment when approached by Just Style.

ABG, a global brand owner, lifestyle, entertainment, and marketing platform acquired Ted Baker for £211m ($253.3m) after opening its London-based European office in February 2022. It also acquired Reebok and the David Beckham brand earlier that year to add to its UK portfolio.

ABG is allegedly in talks to sign a number of new partners in the UK to take over Ted Baker’s design, logistics and other functions, meaning that the British company no longer requires a group CEO, sources told Sky News.

Osborne joined Ted Baker as finance chief in 2019, before being promoted in March 2020. She announced a turnaround strategy as the company fought for survival, with its existing challenges exacerbated by the onset of the pandemic.

The ABG takeover brought financial stability to the brand.

ABG recently entered into a $76.5m deal to acquire Vince Holdings IP.