Ted Baker said it now assumes that UK stores will remain closed until the end of May

UK high street fashion chain Ted Baker saw group revenue tumble by 47% in the final quarter with sales hurt by store closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic which also dampened demand for outerwear and occasionwear.

In its fourth-quarter, pre-close trading update today (11 February), Ted Baker said its entire domestic store portfolio was closed for the majority of the trading period in addition to large parts of its international portfolio. It added when stores were open, footfall shifted towards out-of-town and neighbourhood retail locations where it has "minimal physical presence."

For the 13 weeks to 30 January, reported retail revenue decreased by 47% as a result, in addition to what Ted Baker called "selective" permanent closures where commercial lease agreements could not be reached with landlords.

The company said it expects UK stores to remain closed until the end of May.

Directly operated e-commerce sales increased 2%, despite the lack of demand for outerwear and occasionwear, while group e-commerce sales were down 1% and represented 63% of total retail sales, up from 33% a year prior.

Wholesale and licence revenue, meanwhile, fell 44%, reflecting cautious ordering from store-based trustees since the beginning of the pandemic, and Brexit related shipping delays towards the end of the period.

Ted Baker added the China, Hong Kong, and Macau joint venture continues to see robust sales growth, with sales up 14% in the period and 33% in mainland China.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to roll out its new e-commerce platform at the end of the first quarter in a move that will significantly improve functionality and flexibility.

It added the Ted Baker brand continues to show healthy momentum with web traffic up 17% and new customer growth up 8%.

The group assumes an ongoing materially negative impact across retail and wholesale from store closures until the end of May, followed by a phased recovery until the end of the first half.

It also anticipates up to GBP5m (US$6.9m) of incremental costs associated with Brexit following the trade agreement between the UK and EU signed in late December 2020, partially offset by a new customs warehouse capability.

"While we have made encouraging strategic progress, trading over the fourth quarter was difficult and heavily impacted by the Covid pandemic, leading to the closure of many of our stores during the period and a lack of demand for outerwear and occasionwear over the festive season in particular," said CEO Rachel Osborne. "Looking forward, we are taking a cautious planning approach and now assume that UK stores will remain closed until the end of May followed by a gradual recovery over the rest of the first half.

"Despite these challenges, our robust balance sheet and strong cash position leave us well placed for the future and we remain confident that Ted will emerge from Covid a stronger and more resilient business."

Casual range awareness

Pippa Stephens, retail analyst at data and analytics company GlobalData, notes despite Ted Baker's transformation programme being well underway, the retailer is yet to see a material benefit from these investments, with fourth-quarter revenue plummeting by almost half.

"Its reliance on occasionwear was a hindrance during the quarter, as the category drastically fell out of favour among consumers due to the cancellation of Christmas parties and events. While occasionwear will regain some appeal once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, Ted Baker's strong focus on formalwear may continue to dent sales, as the long-term trend of home working will result in a slower category rebound. Though Ted Baker has already increased the mix of casualwear and loungewear within its proposition, these ranges are still relatively unknown to consumers, so Ted Baker must improve its marketing of these products via social media and influencer collaborations to drive awareness among shoppers.

"While Covid-19 measures resulted in the temporary closure of the majority of its UK estate during Q4, as well as restrictions across many of Ted Baker's international markets, the retailer failed to recover sales online, with revenue via its own online operations increasing by only 2%. This is despite consumers' rapid shift to purchasing fashion online during the pandemic, so the relaunch of its website, due at the end of Q1 FY2021/22, could not come soon enough. Ted Baker also reported a decline of 1% in its group online revenue, which includes trade through third-party websites. Offering more exclusive products through key partners like Next and Asos would help to drive sales and boost its recovery.

"The retailer should be encouraged by the strength of its sales through partners in China, Hong Kong and Macau, which rose by 14% during Q4 FY2020/21 and 33% on mainland China alone. With these regions having successfully supressed the virus, it has allowed consumers to feel more confident visiting physical stores, thus releasing pent up demand. However, the retailer's two largest markets, the UK and US, are both still battling against the pandemic, so Ted Baker is unlikely to see a significant uplift in trade until the second half of 2021, once these countries have made notable headway in their vaccine rollouts and footfall begins to recover."