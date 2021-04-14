Teijin to mass produce recycled polyester nanofibre
By Beth Wright | 14 April 2021
Teijin Frontier, the Teijin Group's fibres and products converting company, has developed new technology to mass produce its Nanofront ultra-fine nanofibre polyester filament, which is made from recycled raw materials.
The firm says the resulting filament and textiles are expected to replace conventional Nanofront made from petroleum-derived raw materials in a wide range of fields, including sportswear, functional clothing, and industrial uniforms.
The company is forecasting sales of recycled-polyester Nanofront to reach JPY300m (US2.7m) in fiscal 2021 and JPY800m in fiscal 2025.
In recent years, demand for Nanofront has expanded in a wide range of fields due to growing needs for materials offering high functionality, such as absorbency and grip, and excellent comfort including soft texture and low skin irritation.
However, while demand for recycled raw materials is also increasing rapidly, it has been difficult to mass produce ultra-fine fibres made from recycled polyester due to the need for high-level polymer control and spinning.
Teijin Frontier says the key to developing new polymer-control and spinning techniques was its proprietary "sea-island" composite-fibre processing technology, which distributes two types of polymers into the fibre's "sea" and "island" parts, then dissolves and removes the "sea" part using an alkaline treatment, and finally extracts only the "island" part as raw yarn.
The company recently established Teijin Frontier India to boost its global network.
Sectors: Apparel, Fibres & fabrics, Manufacturing, Social & environmental responsibility, Sourcing
Companies: Teijin Group
