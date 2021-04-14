Inks produced from greenhouse gas emissions and innovations in material solutions such as leather alternatives from mycelium and technologies producing biopolymers from locally sourced feedstocks like Jute and Cassava are among the innovations from the ten new start-ups joining the third batch of Fashion for Good's South Asia Innovation Programme.

The latest group includes innovators from eight countries adding Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. With this cohort, Fashion for Good expands its regional programme deeper into the South East Asian market, further solidifying the platform's presence and shining a spotlight on innovations from the region.

Having launched just over a year ago in January of 2020, the South Asia Innovation Programme has already made significant steps in the region, engaging nine regional and global corporate partners and driving pilot and implementation projects in the region with the first two batches of innovators and prominent brands and manufacturers.

The third batch of innovators joining the South Asia Innovation Programme are: Aquaporin (Denmark), Chlorohemp Agrotech (India), Demeta (France), Deven Supercriticals (India), Graviky Labs (India), GreenHope (Singapore), MYCL (Indonesia), Quantum Polychemics (Bangladesh), t-hues (Sri Lanka) and Wise Eye (Hong Kong).

Also among the technologies are innovations in dyeing and finishing, dyes from waste from the tea industry, and inspection technologies and innovations in wastewater.

The innovators will receive bespoke support from Fashion for Good throughout the nine-month programme. Apart from assessing the impact of their solutions on the fashion industry, they will also work closely with Fashion for Good's network of global partners on pilot projects and implementation activities, developing their path to scale their technologies within the value chain.