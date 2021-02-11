The Wahconah Group acquires Global Neckwear Marketing
By Beth Wright | 11 February 2021
Lifestyle apparel specialist The Wahconah Group has acquired Global Neckwear Marketing (GNM) in a move that allows the company to tap into new product lines.
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Wahconah Group is a privately held corporation that designs, sources, manufactures, and sells lifestyle apparel, currently on a limited basis.
Massachusetts-based GNM, meanwhile, designs, manufactures, markets, and wholesales the Rivetz of Boston brand of neckwear and other private label custom items. In addition to neckwear, its line includes silk knit ties, suspenders, women's scarves, ribbon belts, hair accessories, custom jewellery, and fabric wallets; all using custom school and corporate logos.
With the acquisition, The Wahconah Group will now be able to expand its product lines and marketing efforts, particularly for a variety of branded products and apparel for various organisations and retail outlets. The Global Neckwear operations will relocate to facilities in Cleveland.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Sectors: Deals
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- What will it take to replace Xinjiang cotton?
- Third year China's US apparel imports slip
- US apparel prices from China drop to decade low
- Here's why companies source apparel from Myanmar
- Coup will prompt re-evaluation of Myanmar sourcing
News
- Lectra to acquire Gerber Technology for EUR300m
- US Q4 in brief – HanesBrands, Urban Outfitters
- Lululemon chair backs new acquisition vehicle
- Brands back textile waste project in Bangladesh
- Brands being urged to stick with Myanmar suppliers
Market research
- Global Sportswear Market to 2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Apparel Market in United States of America (USA) to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Global apparel markets: business update, December 2020
- Rental and Resale Trends in the Global Apparel Market
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..