Lifestyle apparel specialist The Wahconah Group has acquired Global Neckwear Marketing (GNM) in a move that allows the company to tap into new product lines.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Wahconah Group is a privately held corporation that designs, sources, manufactures, and sells lifestyle apparel, currently on a limited basis.

Massachusetts-based GNM, meanwhile, designs, manufactures, markets, and wholesales the Rivetz of Boston brand of neckwear and other private label custom items. In addition to neckwear, its line includes silk knit ties, suspenders, women's scarves, ribbon belts, hair accessories, custom jewellery, and fabric wallets; all using custom school and corporate logos.

With the acquisition, The Wahconah Group will now be able to expand its product lines and marketing efforts, particularly for a variety of branded products and apparel for various organisations and retail outlets. The Global Neckwear operations will relocate to facilities in Cleveland.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.