Theory fashion brand initiates cotton traceability project
By Michelle Russell | 24 March 2020
The initial ‘Good’ fabric initiative will see the company make its core fabrics 100% traceable by 2025
The Theory fashion group has partnered with non-profit Supima, scientific traceability company Oritain, and fabric manufacturer Albini, on an initiative to make its core fabrics 100% traceable by 2025.
The 'Theory for Good' project is being described by the company as "a blueprint for its future," and a platform that houses the brand's commitment to "making a positive impact on its customers, the fashion industry, and the planet."
The initial 'Good' fabric initiative will see the company make its core fabrics 100% traceable by 2025. Theory has begun the work of transforming the way its clothes are made, partnering with mills that are committed to environmental responsibility.
The brand's product assortment has evolved to include more consciously manufactured fabrics. These include Good Wool, launched in 2017; Good Linen, launched in 2019; and Good Cotton, launching this spring.
"The new partnership offers consumers truly traceable garments that they can be confident are ethically sourced, responsibly made and of exceptional quality," Theory says.
"The brand is dedicated to being a modern, conscious, and responsible company and, in doing so, realises that the fashion industry must think of its future in order to evolve – one fabric at a time. Many brands talk about traceability. Theory, today, is offering its consumers proof and this is just the beginning."
Oritain traces the origin of products and raw materials using forensic science and a suite of proprietary statistical models to analyse the natural markers instilled in products.
Supima is the non-profit promotional organisation representing the American Pima cotton growers in the US States of Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas.
Sectors: Fibres & fabrics, Technology
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Market research
