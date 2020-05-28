Timberland building regenerative leather supply chain
By Beth Wright | 28 May 2020
This autumn, Timberland will launch a collection of boots made using regenerative leather sourced from Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed ranches
Outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland has partnered with non-profit the Savory Institute as part of ongoing efforts to build a regenerative supply chain for the footwear and apparel industry by connecting early-adopter regenerative ranches with its large-scale tannery partners.
Timberland's partnership with the Savory Institute – an organisation focused on large-scale regeneration of the world's grasslands through holistic management – builds on its collaboration with Other Half Processing, which sources hides from Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed regenerative ranches.
Timberland will co-fund the Institute's Ecological Outcome Verification (EOV) process on all Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed ranches. The EOV process measures the tangible regenerative benefits occurring on the land, while also providing valuable data back to farmers to improve their practices.
The partnership will also see Timberland launch a collection of boots made using regenerative leather sourced from the ranches this autumn, with plans to scale the programme significantly over time.
Through its use of agricultural raw materials, the fashion industry and its supply chains are directly linked to the degradation of soil, conversion of natural ecosystems and biodiversity loss. Regenerative agriculture can protect and reverse this environmental degradation.
The inclusion of regenerative raw materials is also one of the key principles to building a circular economy in fashion.
"The fashion industry has a significant impact on greenhouse gas emissions, and we believe it's all of our responsibility to be a part of the solution," says Colleen Vien, director of sustainability for Timberland. "Regenerative agriculture presents a powerful opportunity to go beyond simply minimising our impact, to actually create value and have a net positive effect for the land and the farmers."
Ranchers and farmers who use regenerative grazing practices manage their cattle in a way that mimics the natural movement of herd animals. This grazing allows for more rest and re-growth of grasses, leading to better food for livestock and healthier soil, as these grasses pull carbon out of the atmosphere and store it in the ground. These practices also support biodiversity and make the land more productive with greater resilience to both drought and heavy rain.
"The regenerative movement has largely been focused on the food industry to date, but we at Savory Institute believe there is an opportunity to simultaneously synergise with the apparel industry and open up unparalleled successes for the planet," explains Chris Kerston, chief commercial officer for the Land to Market programme.
"Additionally, cultivating a more complete utilisation of the materials coming off regenerative farms creates mutually beneficial opportunities for the farmer, for the brand, and for the consumer."
Timberland's most recent corporate social responsibility update shows that in 2019, 96.7% of leather used in its footwear was produced at tanneries that have a gold or silver rating from the cross-brand Leather Working Group (LWG). LWG certification is awarded to tanneries that demonstrate environmental best practices and performance in all areas of leather production, from chemical, water and waste management to energy use and hide traceability. The figure is up on Timberland's 96.2% 2018 result.
Sectors: Apparel, Fibres & fabrics, Footwear, Manufacturing, Social & environmental responsibility, Sourcing
Companies: Timberland Company
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
RESEARCH
Global apparel markets: business update, January 2020
This report provides information, analysis and valuable insight into developments relating to the global apparel industry...
RESEARCH
V. F. Corporation - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report
V. F. Corporation - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report, is a source of comprehensive company data and information. The report covers the company's structure, operation, SWOT analysis, product...
RESEARCH
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (551) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (Yue Yuen), a subsidiary of Subsidiary of Pou Chen Group, is a sporting goods company that manufactures and distributes athletic and casual footwear, and sporting a...
NEWS
Johnsons Shoe Company calls in administrators
UK footwear firm Johnsons Shoe Company has become the latest to appoint administrators as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic weighs on the retail sector....
RESEARCH
V.F. Corporation (VFC) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
V.F. Corporation (VF) designs, manufactures, distributes and markets branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers Jeanswear, outdoor and action sports, image wear, sportswe...
Most Popular
Insights
- Manufacturers must future-proof for faster fashion
- Covid-19 to reshuffle fashion sustainability focus
- 10-point checklist for a safe return to work
- Turkmenistan tainted cotton in Turkish textiles
- VF Corp aligns with post-pandemic wellbeing shift
News
- More brands named for failing on order commitments
- Timeline – Coronavirus and the apparel industry
- China apparel market could see US$60bn contraction
- Retailers begin to outline store reopening plans
- Lost Stock outlet for cancelled Bangladesh orders
Market research
- Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing Global Industry Guide 2014-2023
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research
- Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- China: Online Retailing Summary & Forecasts to 2023
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..