just-style's ongoing coverage of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak looks at its effect on the global apparel and textile sector

Since the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak began in China at the end of 2019, its impact has been felt across the global apparel and textile sector. just-style's timeline shows how the pandemic is evolving – and will be updated as developments unfold.

23 March - Primark cancels all orders as UK stores close

UK value fashion retailer Primark has cancelled all orders with its suppliers and closed all of its stores – including the 189 it operates in the UK – as countries around the world go into lockdown to try to halt the spread of coronavirus.

23 March - US apparel supply chain switches to face mask production

A coalition of US apparel and textile firms has joined forces to build a supply chain to fast-track the manufacturing of medical face masks for hospitals, health care workers and citizens battling the spread of Covid-19.

23 March - Amazon blocks "non-essential" goods from warehouses

Clothing suppliers selling via online retailer Amazon will see their shipments temporarily blocked as the group makes room in its warehouses for the most-needed items during the coronavirus outbreak.

20 March - M&S cuts clothing orders by GBP100m as Covid-19 hits sales

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has warned trading over the next nine to 12 months in its clothing and homewares business is likely to be severely impacted by the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and that it is "taking all possible steps" to defer supply ahead of what it expects to be a prolonged downturn in demand.

20 March - US textile groups say factories essential to tackle coronavirus

US textile and nonwoven associations are urging federal, state and local governments to deem these manufacturing facilities as "essential" to ensure workers are exempted from orders to stay at home during the Covid-19 crisis.

20 March - Retail doors closing globally to help curb coronavirus spread

A raft of apparel and footwear brands and retailers including VF Corp, Nike and Gap Inc, are temporarily closing stores and cutting opening hours as part of efforts to help limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

19 March - Next fears virus sales hit more than supply issues

UK fashion and homeware retailer Next Plc has warned it could lose up to GBP1bn (US$1.15bn) in sales as the coronavirus impacts demand – but says it is armed with various measures that could help control costs and conserve cash. UK fashion and homeware retailer Next Plc has warned it could lose up to GBP1bn (US$1.15bn) in sales as the coronavirus impacts demand – but says it is armed with various measures that could help control costs and conserve cash.

19 March - Brands urged to shield global garment workers from Covid-19

Labour rights groups are urging clothing brands and retailers to take steps to minimise the impact of the coronavirus on garment workers' health and livelihoods.

18 March - Inditex writes down inventory as virus impacts sales

Inditex, the owner of brands including Zara and Bershka, has recorded a EUR287m (US$316m) inventory charge on the back of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak which it says has hit its sales in the first two weeks of March.

18 March - Coronavirus adds to testing times for India apparel exporters

Subdued demand in key markets due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus is weighing on Indian apparel and cotton exporters, with concerns over working capital and liquidity as orders are postponed.

18 March - Coronavirus disruption – How will fashion companies emerge?

How retail and fashion companies and their supply chains might fare coming out of the coronavirus crisis – and possible longer-term impacts on social trends and behaviour. How retail and fashion companies and their supply chains might fare coming out of the coronavirus crisis – and possible longer-term impacts on social trends and behaviour.

17 March - Rise in payment delays weighs on Bangladesh factories

Garment manufacturers in Bangladesh are seeing an influx of requests for payment delays from buyers as a result of the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak.

17 March - Vietnam makers fear production hit from raw material shortage

Concerns are rising among Vietnamese garment producers about whether they have enough raw materials to be able to continue production into the second quarter.

17 March - Supply chains face liquidity crunch as transactions tank

A slump in global trade transactions across the Tradeshift platform reveals the scale of disruption to supply chains globally as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak – and points to significant pressures on liquidity.

16 March – Italy's clothing sector grapples with fallout from Covid-19

While clothing manufacturers in Italy have not been told to close outright in the country's bid to fight the Covid-19 virus, many have been subject to major disruption during this health emergency. While clothing manufacturers in Italy have not been told to close outright in the country's bid to fight the Covid-19 virus, many have been subject to major disruption during this health emergency.

16 March - Trade groups want China tariffs scrapped to offset virus impact

A number of US trade bodies – including those that represent the clothing and footwear industries – have joined forces in urging the US government to scrap tariffs on Chinese goods as part of its "emergency response" in fighting the negative impact to the US economy of the coronavirus impact.

16 March - Global unions call for worker protection measures in the Covid-19 era

The Council of Global Unions (CGU), which represents some 200m workers worldwide, has issued a joint statement calling on governments to act together and through multilateral institutions to shore up the economy and keep people in work at a time when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is warning the Covid-19 outbreak could result in an economic crash similar to the 2008 recession.

13 March – Workers in Cambodia and Myanmar hit hard

Workers in Cambodia and Myanmar are among the hardest hit by fall-out from the global coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, according to unions who are urging measures to protect workers.

13 March – Colombia eyes US export boost as virus shuffles supply chains

Colombia's textiles and apparel industry is hoping its exports to the US will rise this year as brands rush to find sourcing alternatives away from China amid the fast-spreading coronavirus.

13 March – Gap expects coronavirus to hurt Q1 sales by $100m

Specialty clothing retailer Gap Inc expects to take a first-quarter sales hit of about US$100m due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak – and says it is working on contingency plans to tackle falling demand and supply chain disruption.

13 March – Bangladesh Denim Expo cancelled

The twelfth edition the Bangladesh Denim Expo, which had been due to take place next month, has been cancelled on the back of health and travel concerns linked to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

12 March – Make it British plans virtual event

The 'Make it British Live!' sourcing show has been postponed amid the health concerns and travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus, with organisers saying plans are now underway for a virtual event.

12 March – China manufacturing slump could hit global exports by $50bn

The slowdown of manufacturing in China due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak could result in a US$50bn drop in global exports, the UN's trade and development agency says.

12 March – US textile sector welcomes coronavirus relief plans

The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) has welcomed proposals from the Trump administration on an economic stimulus package to gird the economy against the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but urged officials to reject any attempts by importers to remove China 301 tariffs on finished products as part of any relief package.

12 March – US manufacturers brace for financial hit

A number of US manufacturers are anticipating a financial hit from the coronavirus outbreak currently gripping the world. 78.3% of companies polled by the National Association of Manufacturers said they anticipate a financial impact as a result of the outbreak.

11 March – Sourcing in an epidemic requires resilience not re-shoring

The media is currently awash with predictions that the Covid-19 outbreak marks the end of multinational sourcing. Clothing buyers certainly need to review how they source – but it's resilience, not re-shoring, they should be seeking. The media is currently awash with predictions that the Covid-19 outbreak marks the end of multinational sourcing. Clothing buyers certainly need to review how they source – but it's resilience, not re-shoring, they should be seeking.

11 March – Coronavirus impacting Puma sales not supply chain

Puma says its global supply chain is in the clear with regard to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, adding it is not currently at risk apart from minor delays.

11 March - Adidas warns of $1bn sales hit in China

German sportswear giant Adidas is expecting sales to drop by up to EUR1bn (US$1.13bn) in Greater China in the first quarter, due to coronavirus, with a negative impact also now being felt in Japan and South Korea.

10 March – Cambodia prepares for arrival of raw materials

Cambodia's garment factories are preparing for the arrival of raw materials from China, just a week after it was thought production in the Kingdom might slow due to shortages linked to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

10 March – Coronavirus to have "longer & larger" impact on US imports

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a larger and longer-lasting impact on imports at major US retail container ports than previously believed, as factory shutdowns and travel restrictions in China continue to affect production.

9 March – Central America garment exports under pressure

The growing coronavirus epidemic continues to cast a shadow on Central America's garment export and deliveries, with Nicaragua now forecasting a full-year export decline and Guatemala also acknowledging its apparel shipments face delays. The growing coronavirus epidemic continues to cast a shadow on Central America's garment export and deliveries, with Nicaragua now forecasting a full-year export decline and Guatemala also acknowledging its apparel shipments face delays.

9 March – Supply chains in China see huge disruptions

Supply chains in China have seen significant disruption over the last month as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest data from supply chain tech company Tradeshift.

9 March – Kingpins axes Amsterdam show

Denim trade show Kingpins has confirmed it will be cancelling its upcoming Amsterdam event on the back of health concerns and travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19).

9 March – Coronavirus to cause stock gaps and delays at fashion retailers

UK clothing sales are set for further disruption over the coming months, with stock issues expected to appear, as China accounts for over one-fifth (21.4% in 2018, according to UN Comtrade trade data) of the country's apparel imports. UK clothing sales are set for further disruption over the coming months, with stock issues expected to appear, as China accounts for over one-fifth (21.4% in 2018, according to UN Comtrade trade data) of the country's apparel imports.

6 March – Copenhagen Fashion Summit postponed

Copenhagen Fashion Summit has been pushed back to October following the growing public health concerns around the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

5 March – Sri Lanka sees orders slow as main export markets hit

Sri Lanka is dealing with a fall in apparel order volumes as the coronavirus outbreak causes uncertainty among retailers and consumers. The industry is already suffering, like many others, from a delay in raw materials supply from China, which is seeing many factories stand down operations.

5 March – Abercrombie & Fitch assesses supply chain impact

Abercrombie & Fitch says there is "significant uncertainty" across the industry resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) as the US teen fashion retailer assesses the potential impact to its global supply chain.

4 March – UK retailers report supply chain disruption

New research has revealed a number of UK retailers are experiencing supply chain disruption as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, which began in China at the tail end of 2019.

4 March – Myanmar factory closes on raw material shortage

A garment factory in the Ayeyarwady region of Myanmar has closed due to a shortfall of raw materials from China, leaving over 1,000 employees out of work.

3 March – Vietnam turns to India for raw materials supply?

Vietnam is considering India as a supplier for raw materials to its garment and textile sector amid a shortage linked to the coronavirus outbreak that began in China at the tail end of last year.

3 March – Production to slow at 200 Cambodia factories

Cambodian officials have warned production will slow at 200 garment factories due to a lack of raw materials linked to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China.

3 March – US firms in China facing "significant" impact

A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) has found the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on its members has been "significant", with travel disruptions and reduced staff productivity presenting the biggest challenges. A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) has found the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on its members has been "significant", with travel disruptions and reduced staff productivity presenting the biggest challenges.

2 March – Turkey textile makers see orders spike

Turkish textile manufacturers are reportedly dealing with an influx of orders on the back of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

28 February – Central America makers face delays due to coronavirus

Central American garment suppliers are fretting over delays of up to a month in essential Chinese fabric supplies as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Central American garment suppliers are fretting over delays of up to a month in essential Chinese fabric supplies as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

28 February – UK buyers look closer to home

UK fashion and textiles manufacturers are reporting an increase in new business enquiries linked to the ongoing impact of coronavirus, a new survey suggests.

27 February – China garment factories slowly resume production

A shortage of workers and higher costs and shortfalls on the raw material side are among the top challenges facing China's garment industry as the coronavirus disrupts their supply chains, according to a survey of almost 300 apparel companies.

25 February – Virus a challenge for Myanmar's garment sector

The coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak is presenting a challenge for Myanmar's garment sector, an industry body for the country has said, as its garment factories tackle supply issues, logistical challenges, and the possibility of factory closures.

24 February – Coronavirus could risk supply shortages at Primark

The owner of value fashion retailer Primark has warned that prolonged delays to factory production in China as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak could lead to supply shortages on some lines later in its financial year.

24 February – Italy's Filo trade show latest to cancel

Milan trade show Filo has become the latest to cancel as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of people infected with Covid-19 jumps to over 200 in Italy, where five people have died.

21 February – Question mark over Phase One trade deal

The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak is slowing economic activity in China and raising concerns about potential US supply chain vulnerabilities in a range of sectors, including strategic raw materials, a new report warns – and also casts a question over the Phase One trade deal between the two countries.

20 February – Adidas China sales tumble 85%

Sportswear firm Adidas says its sales in Greater China have slumped 85% since Chinese New Year amid the coronavirus outbreak, with a significant number of stores closed and a reduction in footfall at its locations that do remain open.

20 February – China clothing factories struggling to get back on track

China's clothing and textile makers are struggling to get back on track amid the continuing novel coronavirus epidemic – telling just-style that quarantined workers, travel restrictions and material delays are disrupting production and causing ongoing uncertainty. China's clothing and textile makers are struggling to get back on track amid the continuing novel coronavirus epidemic – telling just-style that quarantined workers, travel restrictions and material delays are disrupting production and causing ongoing uncertainty.

18 February – New uncertainties to cotton outlook

The potential impacts of the coronavirus represent a significant wildcard in the outlook for the world cotton market in the 2020 crop year, new data shows.

14 February – Ralph Lauren warns coronavirus could cut sales by $70m

Fashion company Ralph Lauren Corporation expects to take a hit of up to US$70m on its fourth-quarter sales due to the coronavirus outbreak – and has warned of supply chain disruptions in China on a "small portion" of the company's orders globally.

13 February – PVH closes majority of China stores

Apparel giant PVH Corp has temporarily closed the majority of its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in China amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the company says the stores that remain open are operating for limited hours and are experiencing significantly lower than planned traffic and sales trends.

13 February – Denimsandjeans Japan shares rescheduled dates

Trade show Denimsandjeans has announced revised dates for the first edition of its Japan event after postponing the show over concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak, and its impact on the safety and travel plans of global buyers, visitors, and exhibitors.

12 February – Protecting workers' rights key during coronavirus outbreak

Brands and retailers need to be aware of the financial strain on suppliers and the delays from manufacturing as a result of the coronavirus, a labour rights group has said, with communication key to mitigating the challenges the outbreak has presented. Brands and retailers need to be aware of the financial strain on suppliers and the delays from manufacturing as a result of the coronavirus, a labour rights group has said, with communication key to mitigating the challenges the outbreak has presented.

12 February – Under Armour monitoring supply chain

Under Armour is assessing the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its supply chain as the US sportswear brand expects a hit of up to US$60m on first-quarter sales in the APAC region – and says it is looking at a potential 2020 restructuring plan.

11 February – Kingpins cancels Hong Kong fair

Denim trade show Kingpins has cancelled its upcoming Hong Kong show on the back of health concerns and travel restrictions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in China.

11 February – Cambodia factories may close as virus hits supplies

Four textile factories in Cambodia may be forced to stand down operations due to raw material supply interruptions from China related to the Coronavirus outbreak, according to the country's Labour Ministry.

11 February – Coronavirus shaking up China's apparel supply chain

China based analysts are raising concerns that the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak will disrupt supplies of apparel to major international fashion brands. China based analysts are raising concerns that the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak will disrupt supplies of apparel to major international fashion brands.

11 February – US February retail imports seen falling

With the coronavirus causing longer Lunar New Year factory shut-downs in China, imports at major US retail container ports are expected to see a sharper-than-usual drop in February, a new forecast suggests.

7 February – 60% of VF Corp China stores closed

US apparel giant VF Corp says about 60% of its owned and partner stores in China have been temporarily closed due to efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus – but notes it is not yet possible to gauge the impact on its supply chain.

7 February – More textile trade fairs postponed

More textile trade fairs have been postponed over concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak, and its impact on the safety and travel plans of global buyers, visitors, and exhibitors.

6 February – Tapestry revises FY view

Accessories business Tapestry says its second-half results could be negatively impacted by up to US$250m in sales amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in China which has seen the group close the majority of its stores on the Mainland.

6 February – Coronavirus to cost Michael Kors owner US$100m in lost sales

Capri Holdings, owner of the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands, has sounded a warning on its full-year results in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

5 February – Coronavirus to have "material impact" on Nike in Greater China

US sporting goods giant Nike expects the novel coronavirus outbreak to have a "material impact" on its operations in Greater China in the short term as the company has shuttered half of its stores in the region.

5 February – China clothing buyers turning to Turkey?

Turkish clothing factories can expect a jump in orders as Chinese production declines following the coronavirus outbreak, according to Turkey's apparel trade body.

4 February – Cargo capacity and delays add to concerns

Concerns around the impact of China's coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains suggests the continued production stoppage will create a backlog of shipments and cargo delays once restrictions lift.

3 February – What does the coronavirus mean for US apparel and retail?

In this China update for just-style, Rick Helfenbein looks at some of the concerns surrounding the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and asks: "What does Wuhan mean for our industry?" In this China update for just-style, Rick Helfenbein looks at some of the concerns surrounding the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and asks: "What does Wuhan mean for our industry?"

3 February – Coronavirus could impact China polyester production

China's polyester, textile and apparel industries could be under pressure as a result of the new coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic disruption, new comments suggest.

3 February – Upcoming Shanghai textile fairs postponed

Apparel and textile trade fair organisers in China have postponed upcoming events as a precautionary measure around the novel coronavirus outbreak.

31 January – Levi Strauss closes half China stores over coronavirus

Denim giant Levi Strauss & Co expects the coronavirus outbreak in China to knock revenues in the first quarter of 2020 and has shuttered about half of its stores in the country amid the epidemic.

30 January – Is coronavirus a threat to the clothing industry?

Concerns are beginning to rise over the coronavirus outbreak in China – but what is its potential impact on global fashion retailers and their supply chains? Concerns are beginning to rise over the coronavirus outbreak in China – but what is its potential impact on global fashion retailers and their supply chains?