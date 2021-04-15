Tapestry Inc has named Todd Kahn as CEO and brand president of Coach, nine months after he was appointed to the position on an interim basis.

In this role, Kahn is responsible for all aspects of the brand globally, reporting to Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry, Inc.

Kahn joined the company in January 2008 and has held a number of leadership roles within the organisation. He has been serving as interim CEO since July of last year, following the departure of former Tapestry CEO Jide Zeitlin, and has led the revenue generating business units of the brand since March 2020.

"Todd has done a tremendous job leading Coach over the last nine months, delivering exceptional business results, while effectively navigating the pandemic. Importantly, during this time, the brand has been building momentum through the recruitment of new, younger customers and the acceleration of digital," Crevoiserat said.

"In addition, throughout his 13-year tenure with the company, he has been instrumental in shaping our strategic agenda as well as developing empowered and inclusive teams."

In its most recent results update, Tapestry booked a 4% jump in second-quarter net income to US$311m from $299m a year earlier, which it attributed to the successful execution of its turnaround efforts.