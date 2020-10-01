Top stories on just-style in September included a look at how the coronavirus pandemic could be a driver for a more sustainable fashion sector, the United States is moving forward with legislation that would effectively ban cotton imports from China's Xinjiang province, and an interview with Allen Zhang, president of viscose fibre producer Sateri.

1. Covid-19 a catalyst to make fashion more sustainable

Though sustainability and ethics fell under the radar at the start of the Covid-19 crisis as many retailers struggled to survive, more enlightened players realised it was an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage in an area that would soon return to the top of consumers' agendas. Those leading the way will be able to reach a new, more sustainability-conscious audience, as well as helping to set standards for the sector.

2. Fashion and the end of the Brexit transition period – What next?

With less than four months until the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, fashion businesses need to prepare. Here, Stephen Sidkin and Charlotte Kong from Fox Williams solicitors set out some of the key points businesses should be thinking about as the deadline looms.

3. Multichannel retailers will lead post-Covid recovery

Shopping habits in the US and Europe shifted dramatically because of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, driving rapid adoption and growth in 'buy online, pick up in store' services. And new research reveals that going forward, this combination of online and physical sales channels will form a highly competitive single retail market.

4. Bangladesh exporters looking east as western alliances sour

Bangladesh's apparel exporters are contemplating diversifying their past tight focus on western markets to include buyers in Southeast Asia as they emerge from the Covid-19 crisis.

5. China lags as Asia rivals see US apparel imports rebound in July

US apparel imports rose month-on-month in July as retailers continued to reopen stores and resume business following closures imposed to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Yet year-on-year the data paints a very different picture, with shipment volumes overall down by more than one-fifth – including a 35% drop for largest supplier China – while Bangladesh and Vietnam stand their ground.

6. Sourcing from Myanmar requires extraordinary due diligence. Here's why

As fashion brands and retailers begin to reset and reshape their supply chains as they emerge from the global coronavirus pandemic, a new multi-year investigation has identified some of the risks at stake when sourcing from garment factories in Myanmar. Highlighted exclusively here on just-style, child labour and audit deception are among the ongoing challenges.

7. Xinjiang cotton ban would "wreak havoc" on supply chain

A total US import ban on cotton products from China's Xinjiang region over forced labour concerns would "wreak unending havoc" on global supply chains, US lawmakers have been told.

8. The future of fashion supply chains – Part II

The second in a two-part series on the future of fashion supply chains proposes that digital supply chains have the potential to unlock endless possibilities across an organisation that take decision-making, responsiveness, customer service and profitability to another level. Roit Kathiala sets out some key steps to get there.

9. Brooks Brothers joins Authentic Brands Group line-up

US men's wear retailer Brooks Brothers has new owners after the completion of a US$325m offer tabled by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Sparc Group.

10. South Africa clothing sector master plan key to revival

The South African clothing and textile sector is looking for action from the country's government under a clothing, textiles, footwear and leather industry master plan unveiled in July to help it recover from Covid-19.

11. US lawmakers vote for action against Xinjiang forced labour

The US House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to take comprehensive action against the import of apparel and other goods from China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) – a move US apparel industry executives have previously warned would cause massive upheaval and supply chain disruption.

12. Why Sateri sees Covid-19 as an industry wake-up call – Interview

Leading viscose fibre producer Sateri has kept its foot firmly on the gas in recent months, with milestones that include starting production of lyocell fibres in China and launching a new commercial scale viscose fibre made from recycled textile waste – all in the midst of a global pandemic. President Allen Zhang shares how Covid-19 has affected the business and explains why the crisis has underlined the importance of a resilient and agile supply chain.

13. Vietnam apparel sector eyes 2021 rebound from Covid-19

Vietnam clothing industry insiders say they are optimistic that the country's apparel supply chain will emerge strengthened from the Covid-19 crisis in 2021.

14. Nike forays into maternity-wear

Nike is foraying into maternity-wear with the launch of its first collection later this month.

15. Cone Denim offers forensic verification of cotton origin

Cone Denim has partnered with supply chain traceability specialist Oritain in a move it claims makes it the first denim mill globally to provide forensic verification of cotton traceability.

16. Project to scale cellulosic chemical recycling aims to close the loop

A new first-of-its-kind consortium project has launched to explore disruptive solutions in chemical recycling, with the goal of creating new fibres and garments from used clothing and ultimately drive industry-wide adoption.

17. Boohoo to boost supply chain oversight as probe finds failings

Boohoo Group has pledged to strengthen its sourcing team and work more closely with suppliers after an independent review into its UK supply chain identified "many failings" but determined the online fast fashion retailer's business model is not founded on exploiting workers in Leicester.

18. Report kick-starts standard for setting net-zero targets

A new process has been launched to develop the first science-based global standard for corporate net-zero targets, in a bid to ensure that company commitments to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century will actually meet these goals.

19. Worker shortages continue to weigh on India clothing sector

Indian apparel exporters continue to face severe labour shortages, limiting the orders they can accept and undermining the quality of their work – even though the country's five months-long Covid-19 related lockdown has largely been lifted.

20. How apparel brands can predict unauthorised subcontracting

Researchers say they have developed a simple model for buyers to predict with more than 80% accuracy when an order is likely to be sent to an unapproved factory.