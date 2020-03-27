Top stories this week on just-style looked at how the Covid-19 virus crisis is encouraging textile trade shows to consider virtual and other digital alternatives, and why Bangladesh's apparel industry is in gridlock. Meanwhile, retailer Primark has cancelled all orders with its suppliers and closed all of its stores, and Next Plc has warned it could lose up to GBP1bn (US$1.15bn) in sales as the coronavirus impacts demand.

Covid-19 boosts demand for virtual sourcing shows

The coronavirus pandemic is encouraging textile trade shows to consider virtual and other digital alternatives as it forces the cancellation of myriad events around the world.

Why Bangladesh garment sector needs global support

Bangladesh's apparel industry is in gridlock, with millions of jobs at risk as orders are frozen or cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brands do not want to lose their supply chains and factories do not want to lay off workers – but without short-term financial support, that is likely to be the next step.

Timeline – How coronavirus is impacting the global apparel industry

Since the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak began in China at the end of 2019, its impact has been felt across the global apparel and textile sector. just-style's timeline shows how the pandemic is evolving – and will be updated as developments unfold.

Primark cancels all orders as UK stores close

UK value fashion retailer Primark has cancelled all orders with its suppliers and closed all of its stores – including the 189 it operates in the UK – as countries around the world go into lockdown to try to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Next fears virus sales hit more than supply issues

?UK fashion and homeware retailer Next Plc has warned it could lose up to GBP1bn (US$1.15bn) in sales as the coronavirus impacts demand – but says it is armed with various measures that could help control costs and conserve cash.